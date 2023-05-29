Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, May 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for May 29.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The Tarot brings good news about increased income and work over a period of time. Remain focused.

Cosmic tip: Don’t confide any personal issues at work. Ideally, avoid private topics.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Share information only on a need to know basis. Stay with the point in a discussion. Maintain energy to cope with increased work.

Cosmic tip: Do get enough sleep every night.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Don’t repeat a pattern of choosing the wrong person for a relationship. Parents share good news with you.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of income and expenditure when tempted to splurge.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Being willing to be transparent, honest and sincere helps heal a relationship. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Try and remain in sync with changing energy patterns and thinking in general.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Be peaceful. Don’t look for flaws, faults and problems where there are none.

Cosmic tip: Choose the middle path of being moderate in all aspects of life and living.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Meditate and de-stress by concentrating on your breath. Relocation may be an easy way to solve complications.

Cosmic tip: Find an exercise regime or a meditative practice that works for you.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

There’s something better around the corner, so don’t settle for second or third best.

Cosmic tip: Attract a positive karmic cycle by continuing to have faith in God/ the universe.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Money management skills have improved. A friend wants to meet, providing work is completed on time.

Cosmic tip: Being impassive and non-committal is the way to deal with a tricky issue.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be careful you don’t hurt someone by being too blunt. Don’t ignore pain in the legs.

Cosmic tip: Create and maintain a distance from people who radiate negative vibes.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Take care of bone health. Don’t excessively worry about the future.

Cosmic tip: Be willing to adjust or even meet halfway in a relationship issue that keeps emerging from time to time.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Going ahead with a trip after working out realistic expenses is the good news from the Tarot.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about the food eaten. Avoid a digestive disorder.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Use every little opportunity to surge ahead in career. Income increases. An issue at work needs meticulous handling.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic justice when a legality is favourable.