Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Listen to this article Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Look at all the options available to you if you have an important decision to make. This is a good time to review your investment portfolio and make changes.

Career tip: Handle any legal situation with extra care. This is a positive time for self-employed businesspersons and professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Look at situations from a zoomed out, long term perspective to make the best choices. Stick to budgets, and avoid over spending and spending unnecessarily.

Career tip: Listen to your intuition if you need to plan a strategy or make any changes. Do not react emotionally to colleagues who tend to annoy you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Pay attention to any changes in situations before deciding on what you need to do. Do not try to ignore any conflict at home in the hope that it will just go away.

Career tip: Think about what you really want if you need to make a career decision. This is a positive time for meetings and brainstorming.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Find the balance that works for you, without compromising on what needs to be done. Avoid getting into emotionally complicated situations.

Career tip: Be patient with any stagnant situation or project, and use the time you have constructively. Avoid talking prematurely about a project being planned.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

This is a positive time for working in groups, both professionally as well as in your personal life. Singles need to be very sure what they’re looking for.

Career tip: Pay attention to advice from someone you trust, but trust your own judgement too. Do not waste time on unnecessary tasks.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Do not be afraid to speak up when you need to, without letting any ego issues get in the way. This is a positive time for deepening friendships and relationships.

Career tip: Those with a boss who likes to micro manage could find their patience tested. Make sure any data you present is updated and accurate.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Get to the root of any habit you want to modify or change. Understand your finances very thoroughly before making any large investments.

Career tip: Those who need to make a relationship decision should look at its long-term repercussions.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Traditions do have value, but rigidity could cause a few challenges if you are not willing to look at other perspectives. A willingness to be flexible would help you reach your goals efficiently.

Career tip: Be very mindful about what you say to bosses and seniors. Those with a home-based business should ensure that any changes they make are sustainable.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Listen to what the grapevine has to say and don’t make any decisions based on a one sided story. Give important relationships the time and effort they need.

Career tip: Pay attention to the small details, as well as the larger picture. Those dealing with data and accounts of any kind might want to check and recheck their work.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Try not to take on more than you can handle, even if you think it is your duty to do so. Understand your strengths and use them effectively.

Career tip: Look at the smaller things you can do to take your career forward. Maintain a cordial, yet professional equation with bosses and seniors.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Get to the root of any health issue or change you might be experiencing. Avoid getting into unnecessary confrontations with friends and family.

Career tip: Do not allow yourself to lose focus if you have deadlines to meet. Stay out of any office gossip sessions to avoid misinterpretation.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Pay attention to your home, and make any renovations or improvements as needed. Communicate clearly and unambiguously.

Career tip: Clear communication with bosses and seniors is needed, but you do need to be polite and professional.