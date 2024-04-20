Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Any changes, challenges or blocks are an opportunity to reassess and realign. Those with a hobby they are passionate about can take their skills to the next level.

Relationship tip: Let go of any habits you have that cause stress in relationships. Singles are in a positive phase, but need to put themselves out there.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Time management and the ability to coordinate competing needs would be necessary. Avoid any drastic life chages for now.

Relationship tip: This is a positive time to strengthen you equation with family. Singles looking for a match online are in a positive phase, and should keep an open mind.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Look at the long term consequences before making important decisions. Be very mindful with expenses.

Relationship tip: Might need to take extra efforts to stay connected with your long disance partner. Singles could meet someone interesting but might want to take it slow.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

This is a good time to learn a new skill or improve on one you already have. Make sure any regular investments you make are kept up in a sustainable manner.

Relationship tip: Be very careful about how you react to communication, both written and verbal. Do not jump to conclusions that may not be entirely right.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Be patient if you are stuck with a situation from the past.Take care of your health, and focus on eating mindfully.

Relationship tip: Do not take your spouse or partner for granted. Those going through a divorce need to make carefully thought out decisions.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Focus on making the most out of the resources you have. Those with high blood pressure or heart related health issues need to take a little extra care of themselves.

Relationship tip: Be the mature one if you have to deal with any conflict or difference of opinion. Think before speaking, and do not make commitments prematurely.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Make sure to maintain a cordial equation with colleagues. Be mindful while handling any family finances or inheritance matters.

Relationship tip: Focus on creating stability and clear communication, and be aware of conflicting interests or choices.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Try and figure out what you want, before making a choice. Self employed businesspersons will benefit from this time.

Relationship tip: Treat other people like you want to be treated, but do not allow yourself to get bullied. Singles looking for someone of a certain caliber are in a positive phase.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Advice from a mentor or senior is something you should pay attention to, even if you feel differently. Check and recheck any travel bookings.

Relationship tip: Those going through a challenging time in a relationship should be very careful about what they say and how they react.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

If dealing with a competitive situation, use the advantages you have. Focus on making investments, instead of spending unnecessarily.

Relationship tip: Pay a little extra attention to family and think very carefully before making any decision. Singles need to be clear about what they are looking for.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Look at the bigger picture if you are dealing with a situation from the past.Be proactive with property matters .

Relationship tip: Avoid any family gossip or a situation that does not involve you. Handle matters in the right manner to avoid escalating.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Avoid brushing the matters aside instead of dealing with them. Be careful with your expenses.

Relationship tip: Relationships and friendships are a two way street, limit your expectations from others and yourself. Work through any relationship concerns you have.