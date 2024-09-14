Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Breaking News
Mumbai News

Updated on: 15 September,2024 12:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aparna Bose | aparna.bose@mid-day.com

Representative images

Listen to this article
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.


AriesAries
March 21 – April 19
Understanding situations and changing your approach would be important, especially if you find yourself stuck. Be mindful with your spending, and try to avoid unnecessary purchases.
Health tip: Small lifestyle changes will go a long way to improve your health. Those prone to headaches might want to get their eyesight tested before overthinking.



TaurusTaurus
April 20 – May 20
Look at the options you have very carefully, and handle any conflict with care. This is a positive time for property matters, both buying 
and selling.
Health tip: Thos with a high meat based diet should try and incorporate vegetables in their meals. Seniors should not take only doctor prescribed medication.


GeminiGemini
May 21 – June 20
Being a team player is important at work, especially if you have a boss or senior who tends to micromanage. Singles should take any new equation very slowly.
Health tip: Be careful about what you eat if you are travelling or just eating out. Make sure you drink enough water and avoid processed, sugary drinks.

CancerCancer
June 21 – July 22
Pay attention to family, and any family matter that needs your focus. Be careful while driving, or riding a bike as you could be accident prone.
Health tip: Any small issue with blood pressure or the heart could get worse very quickly if you do not take care promptly. Let go of any habits that are not good for you.

LeoLeo
July 23 – Aug 22 
Make sure you correctly understand any inputs from your boss or senior. Think before speaking, and avoid getting into any unnecessary conflicts both professionally and personally. 
Health tip: Make a firm commitment to any lifestyle modifications you need to make. Set goals and do not  get lazy.

VirgoVirgo
Aug 23 – Sept 22
Clear communication is important, but you do need to be as diplomatic as possible, even if you would rather be very blunt. Make time for family. 
Health tip: A healthy digestive system would be the key to handling any other health issues you may have. Try and avoid greasy food.

LibraLibra
Sept 23 – Oct  22
Avoid any disagreements with relatives who live abroad. This would be a good time to review your investment portfolio.
Health tip: Double check any medical reports if you have had them recently and retest if your doctor feels you need to. Avoid taking unnecessary medicine.

ScorpioScorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Make difficult choices if you need to, and do not be afraid to stand up for yourself. A project at work may need detailed instructions—make sure you understand it properly. 
Health tip: Ignore any medical advise that you read online and confuses you. A small, seemingly insignificant habit could have long term health consequences.

SagittariusSagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
Be very careful about what you say online and chat messages. Be very clear about your financial goals before making changes or taking a fresh loan.
Health tip: Be mindful of any allergies you have and try to avoid any triggers as much as you can. Do not take any medicine unless it is prescribed by your doctor.

CapricornCapricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Look at ways you can upgrade your current skills to be more relevant at work. This is a positive time for partnerships, both personal as well 
as professional. 
Health tip: Timing is essential if you need to get any surgery or invasice procedures done.  Be mindful about whom you take health advice from, and do your own research.

AquariusAquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
Do not make emotional choices if you need to make a decision which is complex. Be willing to do what is needed if you want a particular outcome.
Health tip: Those prone to gastrointestinal health issues should be extra careful about what they eat. You could be a little accident prone.

Pisces

Pisces
Feb 19 – March 21
Be mindful about who you trust, especially in financial matters. Weigh you’re options you have before making any important decision. 
Health tip: Those prone to respiratory ailments should take a little extra care of themselves. Try and maintain a disciplined  routine as far 
as possible.

