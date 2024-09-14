Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Understanding situations and changing your approach would be important, especially if you find yourself stuck. Be mindful with your spending, and try to avoid unnecessary purchases.

Health tip: Small lifestyle changes will go a long way to improve your health. Those prone to headaches might want to get their eyesight tested before overthinking.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Look at the options you have very carefully, and handle any conflict with care. This is a positive time for property matters, both buying

and selling.

Health tip: Thos with a high meat based diet should try and incorporate vegetables in their meals. Seniors should not take only doctor prescribed medication.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Being a team player is important at work, especially if you have a boss or senior who tends to micromanage. Singles should take any new equation very slowly.

Health tip: Be careful about what you eat if you are travelling or just eating out. Make sure you drink enough water and avoid processed, sugary drinks.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Pay attention to family, and any family matter that needs your focus. Be careful while driving, or riding a bike as you could be accident prone.

Health tip: Any small issue with blood pressure or the heart could get worse very quickly if you do not take care promptly. Let go of any habits that are not good for you.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Make sure you correctly understand any inputs from your boss or senior. Think before speaking, and avoid getting into any unnecessary conflicts both professionally and personally.

Health tip: Make a firm commitment to any lifestyle modifications you need to make. Set goals and do not get lazy.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Clear communication is important, but you do need to be as diplomatic as possible, even if you would rather be very blunt. Make time for family.

Health tip: A healthy digestive system would be the key to handling any other health issues you may have. Try and avoid greasy food.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Avoid any disagreements with relatives who live abroad. This would be a good time to review your investment portfolio.

Health tip: Double check any medical reports if you have had them recently and retest if your doctor feels you need to. Avoid taking unnecessary medicine.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Make difficult choices if you need to, and do not be afraid to stand up for yourself. A project at work may need detailed instructions—make sure you understand it properly.

Health tip: Ignore any medical advise that you read online and confuses you. A small, seemingly insignificant habit could have long term health consequences.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Be very careful about what you say online and chat messages. Be very clear about your financial goals before making changes or taking a fresh loan.

Health tip: Be mindful of any allergies you have and try to avoid any triggers as much as you can. Do not take any medicine unless it is prescribed by your doctor.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Look at ways you can upgrade your current skills to be more relevant at work. This is a positive time for partnerships, both personal as well

as professional.

Health tip: Timing is essential if you need to get any surgery or invasice procedures done. Be mindful about whom you take health advice from, and do your own research.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Do not make emotional choices if you need to make a decision which is complex. Be willing to do what is needed if you want a particular outcome.

Health tip: Those prone to gastrointestinal health issues should be extra careful about what they eat. You could be a little accident prone.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Be mindful about who you trust, especially in financial matters. Weigh you’re options you have before making any important decision.

Health tip: Those prone to respiratory ailments should take a little extra care of themselves. Try and maintain a disciplined routine as far

as possible.