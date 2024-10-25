Commuters had suggested one more platform in the east

WR Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager Niraj Verma with his team of officers

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Western Railway, Niraj Verma, along with his team of branch officers on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at Prabhadevi station to review crowd management and passenger amenities following a report by mid-day.

An earlier report had highlighted how the station has a very limited space for the commuters to move around. The crowded Prabhadevi station’s island platform has 16 structures and stalls of various shapes and sizes, container rooms, canteens, fruit juice stalls, water rooms, and even office rooms, but no space for commuters, according to the report.

The commuters had complained about the single platform at Prabhadevi station, where trains bound for Borivli and Churchgate halt at nearly the same time during peak morning and evening hours.

This is creating a stampede-like situation at both the north and south ends of the bridges. Commuters had suggested one more platform in the east to avoid a repeat of the stampede.