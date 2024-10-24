Head Travelling Ticket Examiner Sudha Dwivedi attached with CR’s Tejaswini Special Batch scored a century with detecting and penalising 103 commuters travelling without valid tickets on October 22

A Central Railway’s woman TC has penalised 103 railway commuters in just a single day, the officials said.

On 22.10.2024, CR’s Tejaswini Special Batch, with all Women Ticket Checking batch registered 318 cases of of irregular or ticketless travel and recovered penalties amounting to Rs.96,240 as fine with an impressive average of 35 cases and Rs.10,693 per staff.

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has been organizing special ticket checking drives by the "Nav Durga" Squad at various stations. Carried out by Mumbai Division’s All Women Special Ticket Checking Batches Tejaswini, the initiative is aimed at strengthening ticket-checking efforts and raising awareness about travelling with proper and valid tickets, especially during festive occasions.

The All Women Ticket Checking Tejaswini batches 1,2, 3, 4 & Special batch have been actively working from 01.10.2024 to 20.10.2024 rigorously checking tickets and ensuring compliance among passengers.

During this period, the batches have apprehended a total of 11,971 commuters travelling without valid tickets and recovered penalties amounting to Rs. 33,98,732.

This includes:

• 1860 commuters in AC locals with recovery of Rs.6,48,570 as fine,

• 4622 commuters in First Class with recovery of Rs.14,38,550 as fine,

• 4664 commuters in Second Class with recovery of Rs.12,15,882 as fine and

• 825 commuters with Unbooked luggage with recovery of Rs.95,730 as fine.

The Tejaswini Batches, through regular ticket checking drives strive to provide comfortable travel to bonafide passengers and by their presence at stations and in trains ensure that commuters purchase & travel with valid tickets.