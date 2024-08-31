Station Superintendent Pradip Biswas received a report that a passenger was lying unconscious, he immediately went to the spot and took the passenger to the station’s Emergency Medical Room (EMR) for medical help

Pradip Biswas saved a life using an Automated External Defibrillator. Pic/WR

In a heroic act, Superintendent of Marine Lines station on Western Railway in Mumbai through his quick thinking helped to save the life of a passenger who fell unconscious at the station during the peak hours, the officials said on Saturday.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that on August 29, 2024, at around 2:55 pm, Station Superintendent Pradip Biswas received a report that a passenger was lying unconscious at Platform No. 2/3. Biswas immediately went to the scene and took the passenger to the station’s Emergency Medical Room (EMR) for medical help.

Using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), Shri Biswas, with the assistance of others, performed Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). After about 15 minutes, the passenger regained consciousness.

The patient, identified as 41-year-old Subhash Joshi from Manvelpada, Virar (E), was then transported to GT Hospital by ambulance and later moved to Reliance Hospital for further treatment.

"Western Railway is dedicated to providing a safe and secure travel experience for all its passengers. The Western Railway is always at the forefront in protecting the lives of commuters during their journeys as well as ensuring their well-being and peace of mind," the statement said.

