Breaking News
Mumbai: All lines at station to shift westward to facilitate new line
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: How advanced camera spotted contamination spot in Bandra
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: After God, hoarding accused blames netas
Mumbai: Minor leak appears week after Aarey water pipeline was repaired
Mumbai: BMC considers one-day closure of abattoir for Paryushan Parva
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai WR staffer saves life of unconscious passenger at Marine Lines station

Mumbai: WR staffer saves life of unconscious passenger at Marine Lines station

Updated on: 31 August,2024 09:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Station Superintendent Pradip Biswas received a report that a passenger was lying unconscious, he immediately went to the spot and took the passenger to the station’s Emergency Medical Room (EMR) for medical help

Mumbai: WR staffer saves life of unconscious passenger at Marine Lines station

Pradip Biswas saved a life using an Automated External Defibrillator. Pic/WR

Listen to this article
Mumbai: WR staffer saves life of unconscious passenger at Marine Lines station
x
00:00

In a heroic act, Superintendent of Marine Lines station on Western Railway in Mumbai through his quick thinking helped to save the life of a passenger who fell unconscious at the station during the peak hours, the officials said on Saturday.


In an official statement, the Western Railway said that on August 29, 2024, at around 2:55 pm, Station Superintendent Pradip Biswas received a report that a passenger was lying unconscious at Platform No. 2/3. Biswas immediately went to the scene and took the passenger to the station’s Emergency Medical Room (EMR) for medical help.



Using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), Shri Biswas, with the assistance of others, performed Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). After about 15 minutes, the passenger regained consciousness.


The patient, identified as 41-year-old Subhash Joshi from Manvelpada, Virar (E), was then transported to GT Hospital by ambulance and later moved to Reliance Hospital for further treatment.

"Western Railway is dedicated to providing a safe and secure travel experience for all its passengers. The Western Railway is always at the forefront in protecting the lives of commuters during their journeys as well as ensuring their well-being and peace of mind," the statement said.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, on 29th August, 2024, the on-duty Station Superintendent of Marine Lines, Pradip Biswas received a message at around 14:55 hrs that a passenger was lying unconscious at Platform No. 2/3. Biswas rushed to the site and took him to the Emergency Medical Room (EMR) of the station for medical assistance. He immediately applied Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) through the Automated External Defibrillator with the help of others present. After around 15 minutes, the passenger regained consciousness and thereafter, he was sent to GT hospital by 108 Ambulance. Later, he was transferred to Reliance Hospital for further medical treatment.

"Pradip Biswas mentioned that he was able to save a precious life due to the training he had received recently on how to operate the Automated External Defibrillator which was conducted by Rotary Club of Bombay Airport," the statement further said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news western railway mumbai local train mumbai trains marine lines maharashtra indian railways

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK