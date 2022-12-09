Western Railway to operate mega block between Borivli and Goregaon on Dec 11

During the block period, no trains will be dealt from platform 01, 02, 03 and 04 at Borivli station
The Western Railway (WR) on Friday said that it will carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment for which a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on Up and Down slow lines between Borivli and Goregaon stations from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, December 11.
According to a press release issued by the public relations department of WR said, during the block period, all UP and Down slow line trains will be operated on fast lines between Goregaon and Borivli stations. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with station masters.
