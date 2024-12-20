Western Railway to operate night block of over 3 hours between Vasai Road and Bhayandar on weekend, check details

The Western Railway said that carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of 03.30 hours will be undertaken on up and down slow lines

The Western Railway on Friday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate a night block of over 3 hours between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations this weekend.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of 03.30 hours will be undertaken on up and down slow lines from 00:30 hrs to 04:00 hrs between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, i.e. on 21st /22nd December, 2024.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Slow line trains will be operated on Fast lines between Virar/Vasai Road to Borivali/Bhayandar station.

During the block period, some up and down suburban trains will remain cancelled.

"Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements," the Western Railway said.

Meanwhile, in an another statement, the Western Railway said that it has been decided to provide additional stoppage at Dhanera station to Train No. 19009/19010 Bandra Terminus – Barmer Humsafar Superfast Express on experimental basis. Besides this, Train No. 19009 Bandra Terminus – Barmer Humsafar Express will run with new number 21901 w.e.f., 03rd January, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 19010 Barmer – Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express will run with new number 21902 w.e.f., 04th January, 2025.

Details of the changes are as under:

Train No. 19009 (New Train No. 21901) Bandra Terminus – Barmer Humsafar Express has been provided with additional halt at Dhanera station w.e.f journey commencing Ex Bandra Terminus on 20th December, 2024. The train will arrive Dhanera station at 07:30 hrs and depart at 07:32 hrs.

Similarly, Train No. 19010 (New Train No. 21902) Barmer – Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express has been provided with additional halt at Dhanera station w.e.f journey commencing Ex Barmer on 21st December, 2024. The train will arrive Dhanera station at 02:50 hrs and depart at 02:52 hrs.

For detailed information regarding the timings, halts & composition of the above trains, passengers can visit the official website on Indian Railways.