Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan criticised the Mahayuti government on Monday over the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse incident in Sindhudurg and accused the administration of putting pressure on the sculptor to complete the statue within three months

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan criticised the Mahayuti government on Monday over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse incident in Sindhudurg and accused the administration of putting pressure on the sculptor to complete the statue within three months because Prime Minister Narendra Modi had plans to inaugurate it on December 3, ANI reported.



"The administration is fully responsible for the incident. Pressure was put to complete the statue within three months. When the sculptor said that it would take three years to complete the statue, you forced him to do it [complete in three months] as PM had plans to inaugurate the statue on December 3," Chavan said, referring to the state administration.



He also expressed skepticism over the effectiveness of the inquiry committee formed to probe the incident and called for action against those responsible.



"An inquiry committee has been formed but I don't think it will work. It will try to save the government," said the senior Congress leader.



Chavan said the investigation may not be conducted fairly until a new state government is formed and added that that the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has hurt the people of Maharashtra.



"The people of Maharashtra are hurt over this incident. Action should be taken against those responsible for it. Who decided to complete the statue within three months? The investigation into the incident will not be conducted until a new state government is formed," said the former CM.



He also accused current CM Eknath Shinde of trying to protect himself and demotivate others and claimed that his party already completed their own investigation and assigned responsibility for the incident.



"The Chief Minister is working towards demotivating the soldier and is trying to save himself. We have completed the investigation and fixed the responsibility," he added.



On Sunday, September 1, Shinde condemned the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue and urged the opposition to stop doing politics over the incident.



Speaking to reporters, CM Shinde said the state government would take strict action against those responsible for it.



"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is God for us; he is a worshipped deity. His statue falling suddenly is a condemnable incident and strict action will be taken by the government against those responsible for causing this incident. But I want to tell the opposition leaders that they should stop doing politics over this," CM Shinde told reporters.



"You people should come together and cooperate in making an excellent statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj again at the same place as soon as possible. Do not do politics on this. The state government has roped in big artists for the project and soon, we will construct the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he added.



During his visit to Palghar last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to Shivaji Maharaj and those hurt by the collapse of the warrior king's statue on August 26.

The statue was unveiled on December 4 last year as part of Navy Day celebrations, which were held in Sindhudurg for the first time.

(With ANI inputs)