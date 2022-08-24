Why are so many young people getting heart attacks?

Unhealthy lifestyle and extreme work stress are among major reasons, say doctors, as younger people contribute to 15-20 per cent of heart attack deaths, up from 1-2 per cent a decade ago

BJP leader Sonali Phogat died of heart attack at the age of 42. File pic

Heart attack, once considered a disease of old age, is now claiming the lives of younger people, too. The recent deaths of reality star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat, 42; actor Sidharth Shukla, 40; and actor Bramha Mishra, 36, of Mirzapur fame have again brought to the fore the rising number of heart ailments among younger citizens. As per medical experts, a decade ago, those aged between 30 and 45 only contributed to 1 or 2 per cent of heart attack deaths, which has increased to 15 to 20 per cent. Doctors pointed at lifestyle choices as the major reason.

