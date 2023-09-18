Why drugs keep flowing free on Mumbai streets

After major crackdown that netted 15 top drug movers from Nigeria and Tanzania, cops at their wits’ end as their relatives or friends just take their place, even as their families are fully taken care of by their gangs

Bruno Ahmed Ali: A Tanzanian national busted in July with 60 grams of MD; Blessing Amaka Okonkwo: Came to India in January last year on a business visa; Bright Olive: Was arrested near the Nalasopara railway station; Charles Njoku Samuel: Was apprehended by the Kandivli unit of the ANC; Benson Thomas: A Nigerian national who was living on a footpath at Mira Road

After a recent crackdown on local significant players in a drug syndicate, the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has turned its attention to African drug syndicates. They successfully apprehended 15 major drug suppliers, all hailing from Nigeria and Tanzania, from different parts of the city, this year. Officials discovered that many of the accused had been residing in India despite having expired business, medical and education visas. This group was responsible for distributing mephedrone (MD) and cocaine in the city.

According to the ANC, the African syndicate has a significant presence in Mumbai and neighbouring cities. “They procure drugs from various parts of the country and supply them to metropolitan areas, especially Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Palghar. Many of them have multiple criminal cases. Their modus operandi is simple: even if they get caught, they refuse to reveal information about the entire drug syndicate network. Instead, a family member comes to India and takes over the syndicate’s operations. In return, they receive substantial sums of money to take care of the arrested kin and deal with legal challenges,” explained an ANC officer.

The crackdown on the drug suppliers is going under the supervision of Lakhmi Gautam, joint commissioner, crime, and ANC DCP Prakash Jadhav. These are the accused who have been nabbed by the ANC.

Bright Olive

The Nigerian national, 43, also lived in Nallasopara. He was apprehended by the ANC in June with 505 grams of MD worth R1.1 crore. He was arrested near the Nallasopara railway station. Sources have said that details surrounding his arrival in the country are not available but he was found with an expired business visa.

Bruno Ahmed Ali and Abdullah Kombo

According to the ANC, Ali, 57, and Kombo, 43, are Tanzanian nationals who were residing in Masjid Bunder, formerly known as the hub of the African syndicate. In recent years, many of these foreigners have relocated to Nallasopara, Palghar and Navi Mumbai. They operate from these areas while maintaining a presence in Masjid Bunder, primarily for sourcing narcotics like MD and cocaine, which are then distributed to local players responsible for sales. “Being aware of the risk of police raids and surprise checks, these Africans, mainly Nigerians, avoid carrying large quantities of narcotics due to their understanding of Indian laws and the significant difference in penalties between small and large quantities, which can help secure bail,” said an officer.

Ali and Kombo were apprehended in July by the Azad Maidan ANC during a surprise check. They were found in possession of 60 grams of MD valued at R18 lakh. Sources have said that Ali came to India three years ago on a tourist visa while Kombo arrived in 2022 on a business visa to work in the hospitality and clothing industries.

505g

Amount of drugs found on 43-yr-old supplier in June

Blessing Amaka Okonkwo

Okonkwo, 37, has been residing in Nallasopara. The Nigerian national was arrested by the ANC in January in Mahim while supplying MD to the local network in Mumbai. Since her arrest, she has been in judicial custody and has not disclosed details about syndicate members to the police. The ANC arrested her with 610 grams of MD valued at R1.22 crore. She had come to India in January last year on a business visa.

Omeh Kingsley Chukwube

Chukwube, 26, was arrested by the Worli ANC in June with 56 grams of MD worth Rs 11 lakh. He claimed to have come on a business visa and was staying with a fellow Nigerian in Nallasopara. Two other Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases have been registered against him at the Kashimira police station.

Charles Njoku Samuel

This 40-year-old Nigerian was apprehended by the Kandivli unit of the ANC during a patrol in February. He was found in possession of 55 grams of MD and 12 grams of cocaine worth R14 lakh in total. The agency lacks specific information about his entry into India, as he has not disclosed details. Samuel, who was residing in Nallasopara, claimed to have arrived on a business visa.

Omokhuale Jackson Irabor

Irabor, 40, was apprehended by the Worli unit of the ANC in May. He was in possession of 110 grams of MD worth Rs 22 lakh. The Nigerian national arrived in India in 2019 on a business visa to work in the clothing industry and he initially worked in Malad. He was residing in Nallasopara and he had been involved with the drug syndicate since 2021.

Vincent Ogbonna Ezima and Hyacinth Uzoigwe

These Nigerian nationals were residing in a rented flat on Marve Road in Malad and were apprehended during a surprise raid by the Ghatkopar ANC. They were found in possession of 58 grams of MD and 15 grams of cocaine valued at R16 lakh. The accused were arrested in July and are in judicial custody. Sources have said that Ezima, 33, came to India in 2022 on a business visa and Uzoigwe, 46, has been residing in the country since 2014 and has a huge influence on the community. His visa had expired, according to officials.

Chimezie Chika Edward Amaraegbu

This 45-year-old Nigerian was arrested by the Worli unit in July. He was found in possession of 200 grams of methamphetamine and 100 grams of MD worth R60 lakh. He had been residing in Nallasopara and came to India eight years ago on a medical visa, which expired after a year.

Bright Chimezie Agu

Agu, a 26-year-old Nigerian, was arrested from Borivli by the ANC’s Kandivli unit in June. He was in possession of 102 grams of MD worth Rs 20 lakh. He had also been residing in Nallasopara. Agu came to India two years ago on a business visa to work in the clothing industry.

Nducuisi Uma Aja, Nwonye Godswill Onyekachi and Okorocha Chikaodri Gabriel

This Nigerian trio was residing in Sahar Village near the airport and was apprehended by the Bandra ANC during a routine patrol in February this year. During a frisking, officials discovered 65 grams of MD valued at Rs 13 lakh in their possession. Sources have said that Aja had come to India on an education visa and had been dealing drugs for the past two years while his associate Onyekachi came on a business visa to work in the clothing industry two years ago. Gabriel is allegedly an old hand and has been staying in India since 2015.

Benson Thomas

Thomas, 33, was arrested by the Kandivli unit in July in Dahisar, with 60 grams of narcotics worth R55 lakh. The Nigerian was residing on a footpath in Mira Road. He had arrived in India on a business visa for the clothing industry three years ago.

Rs 1.22cr

Value of the mephedrone that was seized from a Nigerian national in January this year