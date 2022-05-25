Breaking News
Will Milan subway get relief this monsoon?

Updated on: 25 May,2022 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Work on building underground tank 50 per cent complete; while the project won’t be completed this monsoon, it can still hold water for a few hours

Work in progress for the underground tank. Pic/Bipin Kokate


Milan Subway, a chronic flood spot in the city that witnesses waterlogging after every heavy spell of rain, is likely to get little relief this year as the work on setting up a underground tank is 50 per cent complete. While the project will not be completed this year, it can still hold water for a few hours, thus giving the authorities time to take measures. 

The subway, which lies between Vile Parle and Santacruz, gets flooded each year, hence the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tried a few tricks last year such as increasing the width of the stormwater drain, deploying high capacity pumps etc. As these measures did not give any respite, the civic body decided to build an underground pit to hold the water, on the lines of Hindmata. 




The tank is being set up at the adjacent municipal ground on the west side of the railway tracks near the subway. Once completed, the tank will hold flood water till it can be pumped out after high tides. 


