Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Improve signage on BKC-Chunabhatti connector: Traffic cops to MMRDA
‘Rescued dogs’ found under heaps of scrap at Badlapur shelter house
Mumbai: Time to turn all fast trains to AC locals?
Mumbai: BMC demolishes toilet for Bellasis Bridge expansion
Mumbai: Stop demolition or I'll kill myself, man tells BMC squad, booked
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Will take oath wont wait says Ajit Pawar as NCP chief and Shinde engage in light hearted banter over oath taking ceremony in Maharashtra

Will take oath, won't wait, says Ajit Pawar as NCP chief and Shinde engage in light-hearted banter over oath-taking ceremony in Maharashtra

Updated on: 04 December,2024 05:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar were responding to questions regarding their oath-taking as Deputy Chief Ministers for Maharashtra, creating a moment of humor ahead of the official oath-taking ceremony

Will take oath, won't wait, says Ajit Pawar as NCP chief and Shinde engage in light-hearted banter over oath-taking ceremony in Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar during a joint press conference on Wednesday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
Will take oath, won't wait, says Ajit Pawar as NCP chief and Shinde engage in light-hearted banter over oath-taking ceremony in Maharashtra
x
00:00

Will take oath, won't wait, said Ajit Pawar as the NCP chief and Eknath Shinde engaged in light-hearted banter over the oath-taking ceremony in Mumbai during a press meet on Wednesday.


The Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar were responding to questions regarding their oath-taking as Deputy Chief Ministers for Maharashtra, creating a moment of humor ahead of the official ceremony.


When asked if he and Ajit Pawar would take the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers on December 5, Eknath Shinde responded with a smile, “Wait till evening…,” he said, hinting at an element of suspense regarding the ceremony.


In the meantime, Ajit Pawar, known for his sharp wit, quickly fired back, saying, “Sham tak unka samaj aayega (By evening his decision would be known).

Pawar continued to say, "I will take it (oath), I will not wait,” meaning that he would not hesitate to take the oath as soon as the opportunity arose.

Eknath Shinde, not missing the chance for a playful retort, responded, “Dada (Ajit Pawar) has experience of taking (oath) both in the morning and evening,” a humorous reference to Ajit Pawar taking oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra on a couple of occasions in the past.

The remark was met with laughter, as the two leaders shared a light-hearted moment amidst the political developments in the state.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar on Wednesday met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake claim to form the Mahayuti government.

BJP's Central Observers for the state, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani were also present at the meet.

Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to take oath as Maharashtra CM on December 5 and Shinde and Ajit Pawar are likely to take oath as deputy CMs of Maharashtra.

Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously chosen as Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party.

Fadnavis said on Wednesday that Maharashtra Governor has invited the Mahayuti alliance to form the government in state.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Eknath Shinde ajit pawar devendra fadnavis Mahayuti Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls Shiv Sena nationalist congress party BJP mumbai news azad maidan

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK