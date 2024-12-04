The Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar were responding to questions regarding their oath-taking as Deputy Chief Ministers for Maharashtra, creating a moment of humor ahead of the official oath-taking ceremony

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar during a joint press conference on Wednesday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Will take oath, won't wait, says Ajit Pawar as NCP chief and Shinde engage in light-hearted banter over oath-taking ceremony in Maharashtra

Will take oath, won't wait, said Ajit Pawar as the NCP chief and Eknath Shinde engaged in light-hearted banter over the oath-taking ceremony in Mumbai during a press meet on Wednesday.

The Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar were responding to questions regarding their oath-taking as Deputy Chief Ministers for Maharashtra, creating a moment of humor ahead of the official ceremony.

When asked if he and Ajit Pawar would take the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers on December 5, Eknath Shinde responded with a smile, “Wait till evening…,” he said, hinting at an element of suspense regarding the ceremony.

In the meantime, Ajit Pawar, known for his sharp wit, quickly fired back, saying, “Sham tak unka samaj aayega (By evening his decision would be known).

Pawar continued to say, "I will take it (oath), I will not wait,” meaning that he would not hesitate to take the oath as soon as the opportunity arose.

Eknath Shinde, not missing the chance for a playful retort, responded, “Dada (Ajit Pawar) has experience of taking (oath) both in the morning and evening,” a humorous reference to Ajit Pawar taking oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra on a couple of occasions in the past.

The remark was met with laughter, as the two leaders shared a light-hearted moment amidst the political developments in the state.

#WATCH | Mumbai: When asked if he and NCP chief Ajit Pawar will also take oath as Deputy CMs tomorrow, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde says, "Wait till evening..."



Replying to Shinde, NCP chief Ajit Pawar says, "Sham tak unka samaj aayega, I will take it (oath), I will not wait."… pic.twitter.com/ZPfgg6Knco — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar on Wednesday met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake claim to form the Mahayuti government.

BJP's Central Observers for the state, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani were also present at the meet.

Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to take oath as Maharashtra CM on December 5 and Shinde and Ajit Pawar are likely to take oath as deputy CMs of Maharashtra.

Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously chosen as Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party.

Fadnavis said on Wednesday that Maharashtra Governor has invited the Mahayuti alliance to form the government in state.