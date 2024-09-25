WWF exhibition on birds of prey showcases India’s 107 recorded raptor species

The short-toed snake-eagle is a medium-sized bird that feeds on reptiles and keeps their populations in check. Pic/Rinkita Gurav

WWF-India organised an exhibition titled ‘Wings of Wonder’, focused on birds of prey, or raptors, which are apex predators often seen alongside scavenger species. The exhibition first launched in November 2022 at WWF-India's Delhi Secretariat and was subsequently displayed at their field offices in Bhopal, Goa, and Harike (Punjab). It also featured prominently at the Jaipur and Udaipur Bird Festivals, as well as in locations like the Monsoon Palace and Biological Park in Udaipur and Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal. WWF-India innovatively introduced a virtual experience using VR technology, which was showcased at the Goa Bird Festival 2023.

Jungle owlets are found in habitats ranging from scrub forests to deciduous and moist deciduous forests. They feed on insects, small birds, reptiles, and rodents. Pic/Kaustubh Mulay

About the exhibition

The exhibition showcases India’s 107 recorded raptor species, underscoring their importance as top-tier ecological indicators. Raptors—including eagles, falcons, hawks, vultures, buzzards, and owls—play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance by preying on carrion. However, they face significant threats from poisoning, pesticide use, habitat loss, and climate change, highlighting their status as vital indicators of environmental health.

The Indian vulture helps prevent the spread of disease and in supporting a cleaner environment by feeding on dead animals in peri-urban, rural and natural environments, acting as nature’s clean-up crew. Pic/Rinkita Gurav

‘Wings of Wonder’ aims to raise awareness among the public, students, bird enthusiasts, and children. It features stunning photographs and information on raptor behaviours, diets, migration, and habitats, along with conservation success stories of the Amur falcon, forest owlet, and various vultures in India. To date, the exhibition has engaged over 15,000 individuals, fostering a deeper appreciation for these birds of prey. It is set for expansion in Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

Bonelli’s eagle is a large bird of prey which is partially opportunistic, but mostly a specialist predator of certain birds and mammals, especially rabbits, galliformes and pigeons. It helps control their numbers in natural systems. Pic/Kaustubh Mulay

About raptors

Birds of prey, commonly known as raptors, are apex predators often accompanied by scavenger species. As top predators, they help regulate populations of smaller animals, control pests, and remove carrion, reducing the spread of diseases. Raptors also serve as vital indicators of environmental health.

Indian eagle owls feed mostly on rodents, and occasionally small birds. They help in keeping a check on rodent populations. Pic/Kaustubh Mulay

The pallid harrier is a migratory bird of prey, important for controlling populations of small mammals and insects in grasslands and agricultural ecosystems. Pic/Kaustubh Mulay