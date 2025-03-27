Sena (UBT), BJP MLCs seek ‘deep cleaning drive’ to end menace; minister promises to take aggressive action

The issues of Iranian and Nigerian gangs operating in the city and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and blatantly attacking police personnel was raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab and BJP legislator Pravin Darekar in the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Darekar said, “Nigerian and Iranian nationals are setting up their colonies in Mumbai and nearby areas. The police need to have a deep cleaning drive to end to this menace.”

Last year, the police faced resistance as they were attacked and stones were thrown at them when they went to arrest Iranian gang members.

Echoing similar sentiments, Parab stated that Nigerian colonies have increased in Mira Road, Kalina and Vakola. “These are used as hideouts from where drug businesses are being run. The police need to curb this nuisance with an iron fist,” Parab demanded.

Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam informed the Council members that police were continuously taking action. “The Anti-Terrorism Squad has been roped in. We will take aggressive steps to curb this menace,” Kadam added.

Earlier cases

December 2024: A police officer and two constables were injured when visiting Ambivli, 30 km from Thane city, after members of an Iranian gang hurled stones at the cops. Four people were arrested.

October 18, 2018: After a drug bust on the railway tracks near Sandhurst Road station, a gang of Africans attacked a joint team of Mumbai police and railway cops. The cops arrested one dealers, who hit an RPF officer on the head with a bamboo pole.

July 20, 2018: An attempt by the Anti-Narcotics Cell to arrest Nigerian drug peddlers went awry after the suspects hurled stones and fled, injuring four cops.