Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes: Conduct audit of demonetisation, says Aaditya Thackeray

Slamming the Reserve Bank of India's decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that an audit should be done of the 2016 demonetisation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya MP Sanjay Raut accused the BJP-led Centre of ruining the country's economy which he said has led to increased unemployment and inflation.

Talking to reporters in Beed, Raut said people lost their jobs, were made to stand in long queues and their lives were made miserable, referring to the November 2016 note ban announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under which notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 were withdrawn from circulation overnight.

Now again this is leading to the same path, said the Rajya Sabha member.

"Rs 1,000 note will be back, Rs 500 note was always there. The government has made a mockery of the economy which has led to inflation and unemployment," Raut said.

His party colleague and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said the RBI's latest decision needs to be studied in detail.

"More so, an audit should be done of the 2016 demonetisation," he added.

The RBI on Friday announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and said the existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

The RBI in statement said that it will withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and that the notes will continue to be legal tender till September 30.

The Reserve Bank of India in its statement further said that exchange facility for Rs 2,000 bank notes up to Rs 20,000 at a time would be available from May 23.

The Rs 2000 banknote, a denomination of the Indian rupee, was introduced by the Reserve Bank of India on 8 November 2016, following the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes.

The currency has been in circulation since 10 November 2016.

The Rs. 2000 notes are a part of the Mahatma Gandhi New Series of banknotes and features a completely redesigned appearance.

The RBI had introduced a total of seven new currency notes following the demonetisation including the Rs 2,000, 500, 200, 100, 50, 20, and 10 denominations.

These new banknotes were announced as part of the currency reform initiative.

(With inputs from PTI)