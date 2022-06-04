Work on Delisle Road bridge will start this month, says Western Railway

One girder is planned to be installed before the monsoon starts and one in August

Assembling work for the first girder of Delisle Road bridge took place in December, last year. File pic

Even as Delisle Road bridge, one of the most crucial and awaited bridges in the city, has missed the May deadline, Western Railway has assured that work will begin this month. One girder is planned to be installed this month before the onset of monsoon.

“It is a massive girder and will be pushed with much precision and planning over the rail lines. It also involves stopping of rail traffic and a major block will be required for the work. The block is now planned in early June. The idea is to finish with one girder before the monsoon sets in and the other one around August 2022,” a senior official said.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railway, said the work has been planned for June 11. Once both girders are placed over the rail lines, the approaches will be built by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. There are a total of three approaches, two on the west side where work of dismantling and rebuilding can start immediately and one on the east side whose work will be post monsoon.

