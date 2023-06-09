Worli remains in focus despite change in government

New govt wants to make Aaditya Thackeray’s re-election a challenge by giving importance to Worli; BMC launches Rs 2-crore worth colourful transformation project for houses in constituency

Aaditya Thackeray. File pic

Worli, which held significance during the tenure of the previous government due to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya being the MLA from the assembly constituency, continues to be a priority even after a change in government. It appears that the new administration intends to make things challenging for Aaditya’s re-election by giving importance to Worli. The BMC, under Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde’s regime, has decided to paint the walls and roofs of Worli Koliwada houses, showcasing their uniqueness.

The ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road project is set to be completed by May 2024, enabling vehicles to travel from Bandra to Marine Lines. As part of the city beautification drive, BMC plans to create an eye-catching look for Worli Koliwada by painting the walls and roofs of the houses. The project, estimated to cost over R2 crore, is currently in the final stages of approval. CM Ekanth Shinde’s vision has also led to the initiation of a comprehensive city beautification drive worth Rs 2,200 crore.

After Ekanth Shinde assumed power, the longstanding issue of the length of the coastal road pillar, which had been problematic for the fishermen of Koliwada, was resolved. During the tenure of the Mahavikas Agahadi coalition, Worli received special attention from BMC, with more than Rs 10 crore allocated for the beautification of the constituency. Additionally, BMC undertook a restoration project worth R2 crore for Worli Fort.

While locals like Shilpa Patil from Worli Koliwada do not object to the house painting project, they emphasise the need for BMC to address fundamental issues such as water, sewage, and public toilets. Patil further suggests that BMC should focus on enhancing the capacity of the drainage system, which dates back to the British era, and improving unsanitary condition of public toilets. Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G South ward, Santosh Dhonde, did not respond to calls and messages for comment.