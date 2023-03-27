Worli Sea Face accident case: Court rejects accused Sumer Merchant's bail plea

The Worli police during hearing told court that, they have received blood analysis from Kalina's Forensic science laboratory which confirmed that "Sumer had consumed the alcohol"

Sumer Merchant (in black T-shirt) being taken to court, on Monday. Pic/Atul Kamble

The bail plea of Sumer Merchant, 24-year-old who had knocked down a 57-year-old jogger, had been rejected by a court in Mumbai. The accused had moved his application after he was sent into judicial custody.

The Worli police during hearing told court that, they have received blood analysis from Kalina's Forensic science laboratory which confirmed that "Sumer had consumed the alcohol."

"Also, the quantity at which blood was found is more than double of the permissible limit," Police told court.

Also read: Worli Sea Face accident case: ‘He was in no state to drive, but wouldn’t listen to me’

"The blood report has come, and it confirmed the alcohol in accused blood. In fact the level of the same is more than double of the permissible limit," said an official on condition of anonymity. The permissible limit of alcohol is 30mg/100ml. Now , accused has to move to Sessions court to get the bail.

During the morning hours of March 19, Sumer Merchant, resident of Worli had Knocked down 57-year-old Rajlaxmi Ramkrishnan who was jogging at Worli Sea face. Merchant was nabbed by joggers and handed over to Worli police. After spending 3 days in police custody, he was sent into judicial custody by Bhoiwada court.