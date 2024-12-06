FDA seals stock as lab tests yet to uncover source of contamination

Screengrab of the video showing worms in millet bars

The midday meal controversy in Palghar Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools has raised serious concerns after photos of millet bars containing mould and worms went viral on social media. Education officials confirmed that the issue was reported at one of the two schools involved, with laboratory test results on the samples still pending.

At Chinchani Zilla Parishad School Number 3, one out of the 1,300 millet bars distributed to students was found to contain visible mould and fungus. In contrast, the second school, Anand Laxman Chandavar Vidyalaya in Khanivali, was given a clean chit after the principal submitted a written undertaking, signed by all teachers, affirming that the millet bars were in good condition.

Regional FDA officials and Palghar ZP education authorities have sealed the millet bar stocks at both schools and sent samples for laboratory analysis. Officials said lab reports would determine whether the contamination was caused by manufacturing, packaging, or storage issues.

The controversy erupted on December 2, when photos of the alleged contamination in Nachni bars distributed under the midday meal scheme were shared online, sparking public outrage. The millet bars, introduced this year, are part of a larger initiative to improve nutrition in tribal areas across 13 districts.

Palghar Collector Govind Bodke confirmed the incident, stating, “The matter directly comes under the zilla parishad. However, samples from both schools have been collected, and lab reports are awaited.”

Education Officer ZP Palghar, Sonali Matekar, added, “Samples of the millet bars have been sent to a state-authorised lab for testing. The results will confirm whether the contamination stems from manufacturing, packaging, or storage.”

Matekar, who inspected the Chinchani school along with an FDA official, said, “We found the issue in only one bar out of the 1,300 distributed, which showed visible mould and fungus.”

Regarding the Khanivali school, she said, “Another officer conducted the inspection and found no issues. The principal provided a written undertaking, signed by all teachers, confirming the millet bars were in good condition.”

Matekar also emphasised that this is the first year millet bars were included in midday meals. “No other complaints have been reported from schools in Palghar or elsewhere. However, as a precaution, the entire stock has been sealed, and we await the lab results,” she said.