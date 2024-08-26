Breaking News
WR conducts 2-day ticket-checking drive on Mumbai AC locals, collects Rs 4-lakh fine from 1,273 commuters

Updated on: 26 August,2024 01:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

On Day 1 of the drive of August 23, WR fined 595 passengers while 678 commuters in Mumbai were penalised the following day. The special drive was carried out during the morning and evening peak hours where commuters travelling without tickets try getting away among the crowd

The Western Railway (WR) conducted a two-day special ticket-checking drive on Mumbai's air-conditioned (AC) locals on August 23 and 24. 

 


WR officials said that the drive was in addition to the regular intensive ticket-checking exercise, especially in the Mumbai suburban section. According to officials, WR undertakes such special drives from time to time to ensure hassle-free and comfortable travel as well as to deter ticketless commute.


 
According to the press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, the Chief Public Relations Officer WR, the drive was carried out by the ticket-checking staff, in collaboration with the Reserved Police Force (RPF) personnel on AC locals.
 
During the drive, a total of 1,273 passengers were found traveling in unauthorised manner. The railway officials earned a total fine of more than Rs 4 lakhs on both the days. On Day 1, a total of 595 passengers were fined while on the second day of the drive, 678 commuters were found travelling without a valid ticket. The special drive was carried during the morning and evening peak hours where commuters without a valid ticket escape in the crowds.
 
In the press release, WR appealed to all the commuters to travel with a proper and valid ticket.
 
On August 7, WR said that it conducted massive ticket-checking drives in the past four months and recovered Rs 57 crore as fines. In an official statement, the Western Railway said that in order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel & better services to all bona fide passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over  Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains and holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers.
 
"The highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of WR organised several ticket checking drives during the months of April to July 2024, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs 57.35 crore, which also includes Rs.17.39 crore from Mumbai Suburban section," the statement said.
 
According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the month of July 2024, an amount of Rs 5.20 crore was recovered through detection of 1.22 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases.

