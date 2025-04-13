Just in time for Ambedkar Jayanti, when the city sees a mass congregation at Chaityabhoomi

Representational image

Listen to this article WR promises no train delays on Monday as Bandra bridge work ends tonight x 00:00

A Crucial phase of the work on Bandra bridge which has led to local train cancellations is expected to be completed in the weekend with no further train delays on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, after commuters complained of delays on Saturday due to work on the bridge on Mithi river at Bandra.

Mumbai North Central Member of Parliament Varsha Gaikwad demanded that the work be suspended as lakhs of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, not only from Maharashtra, but from every corner of the country and from abroad, visit Chaityabhoomi on his birth anniversary, which falls on Monday.

“Despite knowing all this, the Western Railway administration has announced a mega block on Saturday and Sunday, due to which about 334 local services will be cancelled, and many other services will have to be short terminated. This will cause great inconvenience to everyone. We have demanded the cancellation of the mega block work,” she said, retweeting a mid-day article.

“The block is coming to an end on Sunday morning and things would be normal on Monday when no train service will get affected,” WR chief public relations officer Vineet Abhishek said.