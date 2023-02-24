Your agitation has been successful, now start preparing for MPSC exams: Sharad Pawar to students

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar also welcomed MPSC's decision of postponing the implementation of the new syllabus for exams to 2025

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Reacting to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)'s decision to postpone the implementation of the new syllabus for exams to 2025, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that students' agitation has been successful and asked them to start preparing for the examination.

"Your agitation has been successful and now start preparing (for examination) with new vigour and enthusiasm," the NCP chief said.

"All the best for your future endeavours," Pawar said while expressing confidence that the students will achieve great success in the examination. He further added that they will contribute substantially to the administrative services of the state in the future.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar also welcomed MPSC's decision of postponing the implementation of the new syllabus for exams to 2025.

"This decision to start the new syllabus in 2025 will give the candidates the necessary time to prepare for the examination based on the new syllabus. This new format of the course will provide quality officers in the service of the state government," the leader of the Opposition said.

Also Read: Maha govt to construct 72 hostels for OBC students, says Minister

On Thursday, the MPSC made an announcement on Twitter that it was postponing the implementation of the new syllabus for exams to 2025 instead of starting it from the current year.

In June last year, the MPSC said it would switch to descriptive pattern exams from the present objective type. This had led to protests from aspirants who claimed they would not get time to prepare as per the new syllabus if it is implemented from 2023.

MPSC aspirants have been protesting across the state, mainly in Pune, seeking that the new syllabus be implemented from 2025.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said students have succeeded, adding the MPSC decision is important and shows his government belongs to the common man.

"We do not want politics on this issue. Now students have got enough time to study. We need to thank MPSC for this decision," Shinde added.