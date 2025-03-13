Members of Sangamner-based Shiv Jayanti Ustav Yuvak Samiti say around 3500 people have given blood since 2011

Shiv Jayanti Ustav Yuvak Samiti’s blood donation camp on Wednesday

The Chhatrapati Charitable Foundation’s Shiv Jayanti Ustav Yuvak Samiti celebrates Shiv Jayanti uniquely every year by organising a blood donation drive called ‘Maha Raktdan Sankalp’. On Wednesday, blood donation camps were held at two locations in Sangamner taluka, Ahilyanagar district (formerly Ahmednagar), throughout the day. The samiti (association), established in 2011 for social causes, has around 7500 members.

Rahul Nehulkar, one of the founders of the association, told mid-day: “Every year, around a thousand people donate blood at our camp. We also organise camps in nearby villages, where even in small areas around 50 villagers come forward to donate blood. It is an ongoing activity. Around 3500 people in total have donated blood at camps held over the past four years.”

Rohit Walake, the newly elected president of the association, added, “Apart from organising blood donation drives, we also provide children training in traditional sports.” The people of Sangamner taluka have been actively supporting these youth-led social initiatives.

Pramila Kadlag, a technical support provider at Arpan Blood Bank, Sangamner, praised the efforts of the Shiv Jayanti Ustav Yuvak Samiti, saying, “These youth have played a vital role in organising blood camps. Whenever there is an urgent blood requirement, they respond immediately to provide help.”

According to Kadlag, she has been associated with Arpan Blood Bank for 27 years. “Arpan Blood Bank has eight branches across Maharashtra and supports nearby areas like Akole, Sinnar, and Kopargaon. We also provide free blood for thalassemia patients, with 40 beneficiaries at present. Additionally, we support blood donation camps in neighbouring villages. Last year, we helped organise around 350 camps where 8000 donors gave blood,” she added.

Arpan Blood Bank was recognised by the state health department for collecting the highest amount of blood in north Maharashtra last year. The blood bank has maintained strict discipline in providing safe blood for thalassemia patients over 12 years, ensuring that they remain protected from transfusion-related infections such as hepatitis and HIV.