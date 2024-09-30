Breaking News
Youth Congress workers protest outside SEBI headquarters in Mumbai seeking chairperson's resignation

Updated on: 30 September,2024 09:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The SEBI board was meeting for the first time after a raft of allegations against Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. Mumbai Police whisked the protestors away from Bandra-Kurla Complex

Pic/PTI

Youth Congress workers demonstrated outside Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) office in Mumbai on Monday, demanding the resignation of its chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch over allegations of a conflict of interest, news agency PTI reported.


The workers held placards and raised slogans against Puri Buch ahead of the SEBI board meeting.


Notably, this is the first time the SEBI board was meeting after a raft of allegations against Puri Buch.


Police detained protesters from the spot in the Bandra-Kurla Complex and whisked them away.

The demonstration stems from Hindenburg Research's report on investments in foreign funds, a charge denied by Puri Buch and her husband.

Earlier this year, US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged that Sebi is taking time to come out with its findings in the probe against some Adani Group companies because of Buch and her husband's own bets alongside one of the Adani brothers, and also wondered if she recused herself on some decisions.

Puri Buch and her husband have denied all the allegations.

The Congress followed up with allegations of drawing a 'salary' from former employer ICICI Group after appointment to Sebi, among others, and has been demanding her resignation.

"The @IYC held massive protests today outside the #SEBI headquarters in Mumbai against a series of conflicts of interest by the SEBI chief. We will soon be back with more on #SEBI," Pawan Khera, spokesperson of AICC, wrote on "X".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news sebi congress

