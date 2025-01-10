Breaking News
Zeeshan Siddique alleges police inaction in father's murder case, seeks CM Fadnavis' help

Updated on: 10 January,2025 09:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Zeeshan Siddique, son of NCP leader Baba Siddique, raises concerns about the lack of progress in his father’s murder investigation. He accuses the police of not interrogating key suspects and seeks the intervention of CM Devendra Fadnavis for justice.

Zeeshan Siddique alleges police inaction in father's murder case, seeks CM Fadnavis' help

File Pic

Zeeshan Siddique alleges police inaction in father’s murder case, seeks CM Fadnavis' help
Zeeshan Siddique, the son of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, has raised serious concerns over the progress of the investigation into his father’s murder. Speaking after a meeting with Joint Commissioner of Police Gautam Lakhmi, Zeeshan expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of action in the case, specifically pointing out the failure to interrogate individuals he had named in his statements.


As per ANI, Zeeshan Siddique revealed that the police had refused to provide the chargesheet, prompting him to file an appeal in court. He stated that he had specifically inquired with the Mumbai Crime Branch about the status of the complaint and whether those named as suspects had been questioned. According to Zeeshan, the police informed him that the individuals he had named had not been interrogated yet.


"I met Joint Commissioner Gautam Lakhmi to discuss the status of our complaint. We wanted to know whether the individuals we had named in our statements had been interrogated. Unfortunately, I was told that they have not been questioned yet," Zeeshan told reporters.


The NCP leader also raised concerns about the apparent protection being afforded to certain builders allegedly involved in the murder. He further criticised the swift narrative that pinned the blame on Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster. Zeeshan demanded that Bishnoi be interrogated in Mumbai to uncover the full truth behind his father’s killing.

Zeeshan has also called for intervention from Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a close friend of his late father. "I am hopeful that CM Fadnavis will ask the police about this. I don’t understand why these builders are being protected. Mere seconds after my father was shot, the narrative shifted to blame Bishnoi. If he is indeed responsible, bring him to Mumbai and interrogate him," Zeeshan said.

In addition to seeking the intervention of CM Fadnavis, Zeeshan revealed his intention to meet with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his legal team to discuss how best to challenge the ongoing investigation if the inaction continues.

Baba Siddique, a prominent NCP leader, was tragically shot dead by three assailants near his son’s office in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai, on October 12. In connection with the murder, police have arrested two individuals—Salman Vohra and Akashdeep Singh. Vohra is alleged to have financed the murder.

(With inputs from ANI) 

 

Zeeshan Siddique baba siddique mumbai news mumbai crime news devendra fadnavis

