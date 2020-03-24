Coronavirus outbreak: Lockdown is important for you and your family's safety, says PM Modi

Mar 24, 2020, 21:09 IST Pray for people working day and night PM Modi: While staying at home, remember and pray for people who are working while putting their lives at risk. Remember the doctors, nurses, paramedics, pathologists who are working day night to save lives, hospital admn, ambulance drivers, ward boys, serving others in these tough times. Pray for people who are working to sanitise your society & neigbourhoods, roads&public places to ensure complete eradication of the virus. You must also think about the media persons who are working 24 hours, by staying on roads & going to hospitals, to give you correct info: PM https://t.co/Hv0NVigcPv — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Mar 24, 2020, 21:01 IST Lockdown important for you and your family's safety PM Modi: Lockdown of 21 days is a long time, but this is important for you and your family's safety. I believe that every Indian will not only successfully tackle this challenge but also emerge victorious in this time of crisis. We are taking all steps to ensure continuous supply of essential commodities: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/mkYMH9ejmv — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Mar 24, 2020, 20:28 IST Time to strengthen our resolve again and again PM Modi: Today India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide that to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again. Rs 15,000 crore allotted for coronavirus testing facilities, PPEs, ICUs, Ventilators and training medical workers. We are taking all steps to ensure continuous supply of essential commodities: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/mkYMH9ejmv — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Mar 24, 2020, 20:17 IST Maintain precautions and stay at home PM Narendra Modi: You have to remember that a Coronavirus infected person initially appears to be normal and doesn't show symptoms. So maintain precautions and stay at home. You have to remember that a Coronavirus infected person initially appears to be normal and doesn't show symptoms. So maintain precautions and stay at home: PM Narendra Modi #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/bGN50NBsXQ — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Mar 24, 2020, 20:14 IST Complete lock-down across the country for 21 days PM Narendra Modi: From 12 AM tonight there will be a complete lock-down across the country. In the view of the current situation, the nationwide complete lock-down will be in place for 21 days - 3 weeks. If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lock-down), we will be pushed back 21 years. In the view of the current situation, the nationwide complete lockdown will be in place for 21 days - 3 weeks: PM Narendra Modi #Coronavirus https://t.co/7q5eQetgOl pic.twitter.com/pwyQ3m3PmA — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Mar 24, 2020, 20:11 IST Social distancing is the only option to stay safe PM Narendra Modi: The one-day janata curfew showed how we Indians can come together and fight against any trouble which comes before the country and the mankind. He further said that social distancing is the only option to stay safe and to stop coronavirus. Social distancing is the only option to stay safe and to stop #Coronavirus - stay at a distance from each other and stay inside your houses: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/NPF1EnE9vP — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Mar 24, 2020, 20:01 IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address to the nation on the novel coronavirus. Watch PM Modi's speech live over here: #WATCH live from Delhi: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on vital aspects relating to the menace of #COVID19 https://t.co/7ILWi8WaUn — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Mar 24, 2020, 19:50 IST IRCTC warns people not to cancel tickets on their own If user cancells his e-ticket in situations of train cancellations, there are chances he may get less refund. Hence passengers are advised not to cancell e- tickets on their own for those trains which have been cancelled by railways, said Siddharth Singh PRO IRCTC. Read the full story here

Mar 24, 2020, 19:34 IST Do not travel unnecessarily Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: I held a meeting regarding food supplies. We have enough supplies. Siddhivinayak and Lalbaugcha Raja have come forward for help. He further said, " Do not travel unnecessarily. Don't strain our resources. If possible don't step out. We will come out of this successfully, we need your co-operation. If people are moving out for essentials, be gentle with them and ask them not to move out without any reason. I am asking police that we are not stopping people from living, just changing the lifestyle a bit: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray #Coronavirus https://t.co/aJroRGPW8F — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Mar 24, 2020, 19:28 IST People throng to markets in Tamil Nadu People throng a market to purchase vegetables in Coimbatore where restrictions under section 144 of CrPC are in place to contain the spread of coronavirus, reports ANI. Tamil Nadu: People throng a market to purchase vegetables in Coimbatore where restrictions under section 144 of CrPC are in place to contain the spread of #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/GWm8BgbLEl — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Mar 24, 2020, 19:20 IST 6 more corornavirus positive cases in Maharashtra Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total count in the state on Tuesday to 107. According to the state health department, five people have been tested positive in Mumbai and a positive case has been reported from Ahmednagar, reports ANI.

Mar 24, 2020, 18:58 IST 2 more tested positive in West Bengal The State Health Department said that a 58-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman have been tested positive for Coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to nine in West Bengal. The man had returned from Egypt while woman came from the United Kingdom. A 58-year-old man & a 55-year-old woman have been tested positive for #coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to nine in #WestBengal. The man had returned form Egypt while woman came from the United Kingdom: State Health Department — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Mar 24, 2020, 18:47 IST Amit Shah asks DCP to take action Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Commissioner of Police and asked him to take strict action against landlords asking doctors and nurses, treating patients, to vacate residences. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Commissioner of Police and asked him to take strict action against landlords asking doctors and nurses, treating patients, to vacate residences. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/stc3HO0Zgu — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Mar 24, 2020, 18:43 IST Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's wife Anupama Venugopal Nadella donates Rs 2 crore Anupama Venugopal Nadella donates Rs 2 crore to Telangana govt to help the poor with supply of essential commodities during the Coronavirus Lockdown in the state. Her father KR Venugopal handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's wife Anupama Venugopal Nadella donates Rs 2 crore to Telangana govt to help the poor with supply of essential commodities during the #CoronavirusLockdown in the state. Her father KR Venugopal handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister: State Govt pic.twitter.com/HdtFtzug7M — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Mar 24, 2020, 18:40 IST Narendra Modi interacts with doctors through video conferencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with doctors through video conferencing over Coronavirus Delhi: PM Narendra Modi interacts with doctors through video conferencing, over #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/LXwiKZRrxw — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Mar 24, 2020, 18:29 IST Olympics 2020 postponed Japan and the International Olympics Committee (IOC) have agreed to postpone Tokyo 2020 Olympics to the summer of 2021. IOC President & Japan PM have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, & everybody involved in the Olympic Games: International Olympic Committee pic.twitter.com/qBUkRnHiQ1 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Mar 24, 2020, 18:23 IST COVID-19 cases rise to 519 in India COVID-19 cases in India rise to 519 while active cases stand at 470, says Health Ministry



Mar 24, 2020, 18:16 IST Srinagar's first positive case treated In a good news, Srinagar's first positive case of Coronavirus was successfully treated, reported Director SKIMS (Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences): Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate (DM), Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Srinagar's first #COVID19 positive case successfully treated, reports Director SKIMS (Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences): Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate (DM), Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (File pic) pic.twitter.com/MfjglbFCFF — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Mar 24, 2020, 18:10 IST Japan asks for one-year postponement of Olympics PM Shinzo Abe has asked for one-year postponement of Olympics in view of Coronavirus outbreak.

Mar 24, 2020, 18:05 IST No new positive cases in Delhi in the last 40 hours Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confirmed that no new positive cases on Coronavirus were reported in Delhi in the last 40 hours.

Mar 24, 2020, 18:02 IST No petrol/diesel for non-essential vehicles Pune District Collector has instructed all petrol/diesel pumps of the district to stop providing petrol/diesel to the vehicles in the district. Only those who are involved in emergency/essential services should be allowed to fill fuel at petrol pumps. Maharashtra: Pune District Collector has instructed all petrol/diesel pumps of the district to stop providing petrol/diesel to the vehicles in the district. Only those involved in emergency/essential services should be allowed to fill fuel at petrol pumps. #COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020