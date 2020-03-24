Coronavirus outbreak: Lockdown is important for you and your family's safety, says PM Modi

PM Modi: While staying at home, remember and pray for people who are working while putting their lives at risk. Remember the doctors, nurses, paramedics, pathologists who are working day night to save lives, hospital admn, ambulance drivers, ward boys, serving others in these tough times.
Pray for people who are working to sanitise your society & neigbourhoods, roads&public places to ensure complete eradication of the virus. You must also think about the media persons who are working 24 hours, by staying on roads & going to hospitals, to give you correct info: PM https://t.co/Hv0NVigcPv— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
PM Modi: Lockdown of 21 days is a long time, but this is important for you and your family's safety. I believe that every Indian will not only successfully tackle this challenge but also emerge victorious in this time of crisis.
We are taking all steps to ensure continuous supply of essential commodities: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/mkYMH9ejmv— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
PM Modi: Today India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide that to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again. Rs 15,000 crore allotted for coronavirus testing facilities, PPEs, ICUs, Ventilators and training medical workers.
We are taking all steps to ensure continuous supply of essential commodities: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/mkYMH9ejmv— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
PM Narendra Modi: You have to remember that a Coronavirus infected person initially appears to be normal and doesn't show symptoms. So maintain precautions and stay at home.
You have to remember that a Coronavirus infected person initially appears to be normal and doesn't show symptoms. So maintain precautions and stay at home: PM Narendra Modi #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/bGN50NBsXQ— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
PM Narendra Modi: From 12 AM tonight there will be a complete lock-down across the country. In the view of the current situation, the nationwide complete lock-down will be in place for 21 days - 3 weeks. If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lock-down), we will be pushed back 21 years.
In the view of the current situation, the nationwide complete lockdown will be in place for 21 days - 3 weeks: PM Narendra Modi #Coronavirus https://t.co/7q5eQetgOl pic.twitter.com/pwyQ3m3PmA— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
PM Narendra Modi: The one-day janata curfew showed how we Indians can come together and fight against any trouble which comes before the country and the mankind. He further said that social distancing is the only option to stay safe and to stop coronavirus.
Social distancing is the only option to stay safe and to stop #Coronavirus - stay at a distance from each other and stay inside your houses: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/NPF1EnE9vP— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address to the nation on the novel coronavirus.
Watch PM Modi's speech live over here:
#WATCH live from Delhi: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on vital aspects relating to the menace of #COVID19 https://t.co/7ILWi8WaUn— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
If user cancells his e-ticket in situations of train cancellations, there are chances he may get less refund. Hence passengers are advised not to cancell e- tickets on their own for those trains which have been cancelled by railways, said Siddharth Singh PRO IRCTC. Read the full story here
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: I held a meeting regarding food supplies. We have enough supplies. Siddhivinayak and Lalbaugcha Raja have come forward for help. He further said, " Do not travel unnecessarily. Don't strain our resources. If possible don't step out. We will come out of this successfully, we need your co-operation.
If people are moving out for essentials, be gentle with them and ask them not to move out without any reason. I am asking police that we are not stopping people from living, just changing the lifestyle a bit: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray #Coronavirus https://t.co/aJroRGPW8F— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
People throng a market to purchase vegetables in Coimbatore where restrictions under section 144 of CrPC are in place to contain the spread of coronavirus, reports ANI.
Tamil Nadu: People throng a market to purchase vegetables in Coimbatore where restrictions under section 144 of CrPC are in place to contain the spread of #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/GWm8BgbLEl— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total count in the state on Tuesday to 107. According to the state health department, five people have been tested positive in Mumbai and a positive case has been reported from Ahmednagar, reports ANI.
2 more tested positive in West Bengal
The State Health Department said that a 58-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman have been tested positive for Coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to nine in West Bengal. The man had returned from Egypt while woman came from the United Kingdom.
A 58-year-old man & a 55-year-old woman have been tested positive for #coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to nine in #WestBengal. The man had returned form Egypt while woman came from the United Kingdom: State Health Department— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
Amit Shah asks DCP to take action
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Commissioner of Police and asked him to take strict action against landlords asking doctors and nurses, treating patients, to vacate residences.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Commissioner of Police and asked him to take strict action against landlords asking doctors and nurses, treating patients, to vacate residences. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/stc3HO0Zgu— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's wife Anupama Venugopal Nadella donates Rs 2 crore
Anupama Venugopal Nadella donates Rs 2 crore to Telangana govt to help the poor with supply of essential commodities during the Coronavirus Lockdown in the state. Her father KR Venugopal handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's wife Anupama Venugopal Nadella donates Rs 2 crore to Telangana govt to help the poor with supply of essential commodities during the #CoronavirusLockdown in the state. Her father KR Venugopal handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister: State Govt pic.twitter.com/HdtFtzug7M— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
Narendra Modi interacts with doctors through video conferencing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with doctors through video conferencing over Coronavirus
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi interacts with doctors through video conferencing, over #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/LXwiKZRrxw— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
Olympics 2020 postponed
Japan and the International Olympics Committee (IOC) have agreed to postpone Tokyo 2020 Olympics to the summer of 2021.
IOC President & Japan PM have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, & everybody involved in the Olympic Games: International Olympic Committee pic.twitter.com/qBUkRnHiQ1— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
COVID-19 cases rise to 519 in India
COVID-19 cases in India rise to 519 while active cases stand at 470, says Health Ministry
Srinagar's first positive case treated
In a good news, Srinagar's first positive case of Coronavirus was successfully treated, reported Director SKIMS (Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences): Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate (DM), Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
Srinagar's first #COVID19 positive case successfully treated, reports Director SKIMS (Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences): Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate (DM), Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (File pic) pic.twitter.com/MfjglbFCFF— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
Japan asks for one-year postponement of Olympics
PM Shinzo Abe has asked for one-year postponement of Olympics in view of Coronavirus outbreak.
No new positive cases in Delhi in the last 40 hours
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confirmed that no new positive cases on Coronavirus were reported in Delhi in the last 40 hours.
No petrol/diesel for non-essential vehicles
Pune District Collector has instructed all petrol/diesel pumps of the district to stop providing petrol/diesel to the vehicles in the district. Only those who are involved in emergency/essential services should be allowed to fill fuel at petrol pumps.
Maharashtra: Pune District Collector has instructed all petrol/diesel pumps of the district to stop providing petrol/diesel to the vehicles in the district. Only those involved in emergency/essential services should be allowed to fill fuel at petrol pumps. #COVID19— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
Rajesh Tope: All private OPDs must function even during curfew
Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday asked private practitioners in the state not to close their outpatient departments (OPDs) during the coronavirus outbreak.