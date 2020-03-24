Search
Coronavirus outbreak: Lockdown is important for you and your family's safety, says PM Modi

Mar 24, 2020, 21:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent Check for updates

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope confirmed that positive cases in the state rose to a 106 and three deaths were reported till Tuesday

  • Mar 24, 2020, 21:09 IST

    Pray for people working day and night

    PM Modi: While staying at home, remember and pray for people who are working while putting their lives at risk. Remember the doctors, nurses, paramedics, pathologists who are working day night to save lives, hospital admn, ambulance drivers, ward boys, serving others in these tough times.

  • Mar 24, 2020, 21:01 IST

    Lockdown important for you and your family's safety

    PM Modi: Lockdown of 21 days is a long time, but this is important for you and your family's safety. I believe that every Indian will not only successfully tackle this challenge but also emerge victorious in this time of crisis.

  • Mar 24, 2020, 20:28 IST

    Time to strengthen our resolve again and again

    PM Modi: Today India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide that to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again. Rs 15,000 crore allotted for coronavirus testing facilities, PPEs, ICUs, Ventilators and training medical workers.

  • Mar 24, 2020, 20:17 IST

    Maintain precautions and stay at home

    PM Narendra Modi: You have to remember that a Coronavirus infected person initially appears to be normal and doesn't show symptoms. So maintain precautions and stay at home.

  • Mar 24, 2020, 20:14 IST

    Complete lock-down across the country for 21 days

    PM Narendra Modi: From 12 AM tonight there will be a complete lock-down across the country. In the view of the current situation, the nationwide complete lock-down will be in place for 21 days - 3 weeks. If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lock-down), we will be pushed back 21 years.

  • Mar 24, 2020, 20:11 IST

    Social distancing is the only option to stay safe

    PM Narendra Modi: The one-day janata curfew showed how we Indians can come together and fight against any trouble which comes before the country and the mankind. He further said that social distancing is the only option to stay safe and to stop coronavirus.

  • Mar 24, 2020, 20:01 IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address to the nation on the novel coronavirus.

    Watch PM Modi's speech live over here:

  • Mar 24, 2020, 19:50 IST

    IRCTC warns people not to cancel tickets on their own

    If user cancells his e-ticket in situations of train cancellations, there are chances he may get less refund. Hence passengers are advised not to cancell e- tickets on their own for those trains which have been cancelled by railways, said Siddharth Singh PRO IRCTC. Read the full story here

  • Mar 24, 2020, 19:34 IST

    Do not travel unnecessarily

    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: I held a meeting regarding food supplies. We have enough supplies. Siddhivinayak and Lalbaugcha Raja have come forward for help. He further said, " Do not travel unnecessarily. Don't strain our resources. If possible don't step out. We will come out of this successfully, we need your co-operation.

  • Mar 24, 2020, 19:28 IST

    People throng to markets in Tamil Nadu

    People throng a market to purchase vegetables in Coimbatore where restrictions under section 144 of CrPC are in place to contain the spread of coronavirus, reports ANI.

  • Mar 24, 2020, 19:20 IST

    6 more corornavirus positive cases in Maharashtra

    Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total count in the state on Tuesday to 107. According to the state health department, five people have been tested positive in Mumbai and a positive case has been reported from Ahmednagar, reports ANI.

  • Mar 24, 2020, 18:58 IST

    2 more tested positive in West Bengal

    The State Health Department said that a 58-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman have been tested positive for Coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to nine in West Bengal. The man had returned from Egypt while woman came from the United Kingdom.

  • Mar 24, 2020, 18:47 IST

    Amit Shah asks DCP to take action

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Commissioner of Police and asked him to take strict action against landlords asking doctors and nurses, treating patients, to vacate residences.

  • Mar 24, 2020, 18:43 IST

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's wife Anupama Venugopal Nadella donates Rs 2 crore

    Anupama Venugopal Nadella donates Rs 2 crore to Telangana govt to help the poor with supply of essential commodities during the Coronavirus Lockdown in the state. Her father KR Venugopal handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister.

  • Mar 24, 2020, 18:40 IST

    Narendra Modi interacts with doctors through video conferencing

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with doctors through video conferencing over Coronavirus

  • Mar 24, 2020, 18:29 IST

    Olympics 2020 postponed

    Japan and the International Olympics Committee (IOC) have agreed to postpone Tokyo 2020 Olympics to the summer of 2021.

  • Mar 24, 2020, 18:23 IST

    COVID-19 cases rise to 519 in India

    COVID-19 cases in India rise to 519 while active cases stand at 470, says Health Ministry


  • Mar 24, 2020, 18:16 IST

    Srinagar's first positive case treated

    In a good news, Srinagar's first positive case of Coronavirus was successfully treated, reported Director SKIMS (Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences): Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate (DM), Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

  • Mar 24, 2020, 18:10 IST

    Japan asks for one-year postponement of Olympics

    PM Shinzo Abe has asked for one-year postponement of Olympics in view of Coronavirus outbreak.

  • Mar 24, 2020, 18:05 IST

    No new positive cases in Delhi in the last 40 hours

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confirmed that no new positive cases on Coronavirus were reported in Delhi in the last 40 hours.

  • Mar 24, 2020, 18:02 IST

    No petrol/diesel for non-essential vehicles

    Pune District Collector has instructed all petrol/diesel pumps of the district to stop providing petrol/diesel to the vehicles in the district. Only those who are involved in emergency/essential services should be allowed to fill fuel at petrol pumps.

  • Mar 24, 2020, 18:00 IST

    Rajesh Tope: All private OPDs must function even during curfew

    Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday asked private practitioners in the state not to close their outpatient departments (OPDs) during the coronavirus outbreak.

