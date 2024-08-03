The death toll in the Wayanad landslides increased to 218, the district administration said on Saturday. The 218 dead in Kerala include 90 women and 30 children, the administration said in a statement

File pic

The death toll in the landslides in Wayanad district of Kerala increased to 218, the district administration said on Saturday. The 218 dead include 90 women and 30 children, the administration said in a statement. Of the 218 bodies recovered from the landslides-hit areas, 152 have been identified, the statement said.

It further informed that 143 body parts have also been recovered till date.

The administration also said that autopsies of 217 bodies and 143 body parts have been performed and 119 remains were handed over to next of kin.

Besides these, 518 people were admitted to hospitals and of them 89 are undergoing treatment, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the search and rescue operations which began on July 30 have reached the final stages. He also said that 206 people are still missing.

Search operations started early on Saturday with more than 1,300 rescuers, heavy machinery and sophisticated equipment being deployed to look for survivors from the ravages of the landslides.

However, huge boulders and logs brought by landslides and deposited in the residential areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala are posing a significant challenge to rescue efforts to locate people believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

Meanwhile, several celebrities and entrepreneurs have come forward to help the state. On Saturday, Malayalam actor Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, visited the landslide-hit Mundakkai village in Kerala's Wayanad and promised to donate Rs 3 crore for the victims.

"One can understand the scale of destruction only after visiting the site. I'm extremely grateful to the Army and other volunteers for their relief work. We'll also donate Rs 3 crore from Viswasanthi Foundation for rehabilitation work in the area," Mohanlal was quoted saying as per media house Manorama.

Earlier, actors Suriya, Jyotika and Karthi together made a contribution of Rs 50 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund. Apart from the trio, actress Rashmika Mandanna also donated Rs 10 lakh to the same fund.

The Adani Group donated Rs 5 crore to the relief fund while Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also announced Rs 5 crore fund to the neighbouring state. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee has pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to the Kerala Relief Fund which will be used for landslide victims.

