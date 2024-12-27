Leading BJP figures, including Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis, and other state CMs, have expressed their sorrow following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising his contributions to India’s economy and governance.

File Pic

Leading figures from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, have expressed their deep sorrow following the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on Thursday.

In their tributes, these leaders praised Singh’s extensive contributions to India’s economic reforms and his unwavering dedication to serving the nation throughout his career.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, "As Finance Minister and Prime Minister, he played an important role in the governance of the country."

Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also shared his respects, posting, "His entire life was dedicated to the service of the nation while discharging various responsibilities."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mourned the loss of Dr. Singh, remembering him as a "great scholar, economist and statesman." Fadnavis added, "His contributions to Indian economic reforms and his decade-long service as Prime Minister will always be remembered."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also expressed his condolences, saying, "I received the sad news of the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. My condolences are with the bereaved family. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place in his supreme abode and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called the passing of Dr. Singh "extremely sad," and reflected on his journey, "Your journey from a simple village in Punjab to becoming an economist and Prime Minister of India shows your dedication. You will always be remembered for your simplicity and scholarship. Your contribution to the development of the country will always be unforgettable."

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, following a sudden loss of consciousness on December 26, 2024. Despite resuscitative efforts at home and at the hospital, he was declared dead at 9:51 PM. As per ANI reports, the hospital confirmed that he had been suffering from age-related medical conditions. Singh's passing has left the nation in mourning, with tributes pouring in from across the political spectrum, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Dr. Singh, a renowned economist, served as Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, leading the country through significant economic reforms. He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years. His leadership was marked by key milestones, particularly in shaping India’s economic policies and strengthening international relations. Dr. Singh's tenure saw India’s economic growth soar, and he remains one of the most respected figures in Indian political history.

(With inputs from ANI)