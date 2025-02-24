He added that the Prime Minister has always been considerate toward students and their bright future, consistently encouraging them through various initiatives

Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article PM Modi reschedules time for GIS inauguration tomorrow in Bhopal for students x 00:00

As he got to know that Madhya Pradesh Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adjusted 15 minutes in his schedule for the inauguration of the Global Investment Summit (GIS) in Bhopal.

According to the original plan, the Prime Minister was scheduled to leave for the GIS venue at 9:45 a.m. on Monday.

Considering the annual student examinations on Monday, Prime Minister Modi directed to reschedule his programme by 15 minutes and set the new timing at 10 a.m., Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's office said in a statement late on Sunday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again demonstrated his sensitivity toward students by adjusting the schedule of the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal in their best interest," the statement added.

With this adjustment, students will be able to reach their examination centres without any inconvenience.

"This decision reflects the Prime Minister's thoughtful approach in ensuring that the academic schedules of students remain unaffected," it said.

Regarding Prime Minister Modi's decision made in the interest of students, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the Prime Minister's thoughtfulness and concern always serve as an inspiration.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Modi's "Pariksha Par Charcha" programme has gained immense popularity and serves as a great source of inspiration for students.

Acknowledging the recent decision, Chief Minister Yadav praised the Prime Minister for his continued support and sensitivity toward student welfare.

Serving as an important platform to establish Madhya Pradesh as a global investment hub, the GIS will include departmental summits; and specialised sessions on Pharma and Medical Devices, Transport and Logistics, Industry, Skill Development, Tourism and MSMEs among others.

It will also include international sessions like the Global South Countries conference, Latin America and Caribbean sessions and special sessions for key partner countries.

As per an official statement, three major industrial exhibitions will be held during the Summit.

The Auto Show will showcase Madhya Pradesh's automotive capabilities and future mobility solutions.

The Textile and Fashion Expo will highlight the state's expertise in both traditional and modern textile manufacturing. The "One District-One Product" (ODOP) Village will showcase the state's unique craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

