Rabindranath Tagore. Pic/AFP

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: Five famous works by the Nobel laureate

Rabindranath Tagore was a renowned poet, writer, and philosopher from India who is considered one of the most prominent figures in Indian literature. Here are five of his famous works:

Gitanjali - This is a collection of poems by Tagore, which was originally published in Bengali in 1910 and later translated into English. It includes 103 poems that reflect Tagore's spiritual and philosophical beliefs.

The Home and the World - This is a novel by Tagore published in Bengali in 1916. It is set in the early 20th century in India and deals with the conflicts between modernity and tradition, as well as the tension between nationalism and internationalism.

Kabuliwala - This is a short story by Tagore, first published in 1892. It tells the story of a Pashtun fruit-seller from Afghanistan who befriends a young Bengali girl and her family. The story explores themes of friendship, love, and cultural differences.

Chokher Bali - This is a novel by Tagore published in Bengali in 1903. It tells the story of a young widow named Binodini who becomes involved in a complex love triangle with two friends, Mahendra and Behari. The novel explores themes of love, jealousy, and betrayal.

The Post Office - This is a play by Tagore first performed in 1913. It tells the story of a young boy named Amal who is confined to his home due to illness. Through his interactions with a postman who visits him regularly, Amal learns about the world beyond his home and develops a sense of hope and wonder.