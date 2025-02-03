Congress MP Randeep Surjewala moved a notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss growing disrespect towards the Constitution and Dr BR Ambedkar, citing recent incidents including statue vandalism and derogatory remarks in Parliament

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has moved a notice of motion seeking an urgent discussion on the "growing instances of disrespect" towards the Constitution and Dr BR Ambedkar, with a particular focus on recent incidents. Surjewala’s notice, addressed to the General Secretary of the Rajya Sabha, calls for the suspension of the scheduled business of the day in order to prioritise this important matter.

The move comes in the wake of a series of distressing events, including the recent vandalism of a statue of Dr Ambedkar in Amritsar, Punjab. Surjewala also referred to remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Winter Session of Parliament, which he claimed were derogatory towards the architect of the Constitution. In a statement, Shah had said, “If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives.” This speech sparked widespread condemnation, and Surjewala highlighted it as part of a broader issue.

In his motion, Surjewala described these acts as part of a "deliberate effort" to undermine the principles of social justice and equality that are at the heart of the Indian Constitution. He accused the perpetrators of attempting to distort the legacy of Dr Ambedkar, whose contributions remain fundamental to India’s democratic structure. "These incidents are not isolated; they point to a systemic attempt to erode the very foundation of the nation’s constitutional framework," Surjewala stated in the notice.

The Congress leader went on to criticise the authorities for failing to take swift action to prevent such disrespectful acts. He expressed concern about the lack of accountability, asking why the government had not intervened to protect the dignity of the Constitution and its principal architect. Surjewala pointed out that this neglect could signal a deeper unwillingness to uphold constitutional values.

Surjewala’s notice also underlined the potential consequences of allowing such incidents to continue unchecked. "The frequency of these attacks, if left unaddressed, could have far-reaching consequences for social harmony," he said. He further stressed the importance of the Rajya Sabha holding an urgent discussion on the matter to ensure accountability and preserve the dignity of the Constitution and Dr BR Ambedkar’s legacy.

