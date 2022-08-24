Breaking News
1 dead in fire at factory in east Delhi

Updated on: 24 August,2022 03:54 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The cause of the fire, which has been brought under control, is yet to be ascertained

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A man died in a fire at a factory in Patparganj Industrial Area of east Delhi on Wednesday, fire department officials said.


The cause of the fire, which has been brought under control, is yet to be ascertained, they said.

One person was rescued and taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where he was declared brought dead, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said.


His identity is not yet known, he added.

"A call about a fire inside a factory was received at 12:57 pm and a total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the site," Garg said.

According to officials, the factory is located near the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) office in Patparganj.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

