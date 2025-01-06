The training programme, which began on December 5, 2024, included detailed instructions on both the field test and written examination for police recruitment

On the completion of the training on Monday, a farewell programme of the trainees was held at Eklavya Dham, Gadchiroli.

The training programme, which began on December 5, 2024, included detailed instructions on both the field test and written examination for police recruitment. A total of 120 youth, who participated in the 10th session of the training, attended the ceremony. Since the commencement of the programme, 2,080 youth from the remote areas of Gadchiroli district have registered for the pre-recruitment training, with 205 successfully selected for positions in the Police and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

As part of the initiative, all participants were provided with free uniforms, T-shirts, shoes, course books, and other necessary materials for the written exam. At the farewell ceremony, the students who achieved the top two positions in the written test were awarded certificates, which were presented by senior officers.

In his closing address, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) M Ramesh encouraged the trainees to approach the upcoming police recruitment process with "courage, hard work, and confidence," stressing the importance of perseverance. Yogendra Shende, Assistant Commissioner of the Skill Department, also shared his guidance and wished the candidates success in their future careers.

The completion of this training marks a significant step forward in providing employment and empowerment opportunities for the youth of Gadchiroli, particularly for young women seeking to join the police force.