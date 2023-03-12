14-year-old schoolgirl abducted, raped by 3 youths in Gurugram

The trio also allegedly made an objectionable video of her and uploaded it on social media

A Class 8 girl student was allegedly gang raped by three youths who abducted her from her school in a vilage in Sohna area in Gurugram during a sports programme, police said on Sunday.

The three also allegedly made an objectionable video of her and uploaded it on social media.

Police are conducting raids to nab the accused and a medical examination of the girl has been done, said DCP, South, Upasana.

According to the complaint filed by the father of the 14-year-old girl, on December 18 last year her daughter was abducted from her school by three youths Mayank, Gaurav, and Harish -- during a sports programme. They took her to a hill area and took turns to rape her. They also threatened to kill her if she told about the incident to anyone.

"My daughter kept it to herself till I got to know about the video on Saturday. I asked her about it and she told me the entire incident," the father wrote in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against three accused under sections 363 (abduction) and 376-D A (gang rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) of the IPC and section 13/6 of POCSO Act at Sohna Sadar Police Station on Saturday.

Police said that two of them are students of another school studying in Class 11 and Class 12. The third is a drop out.

"After we got the complaint, an FIR was registered without any delay. The accused have been identified and will be arrested soon," the DCP said.

