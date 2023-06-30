Breaking News
Rs 247-crore bridge in tatters: NHAI turns up the heat on contractor
Mumbai: Protest may show the true state of Shiv Sena (UBT)
Mira Road goat row: Now, FIR on Muslim man
Mumbai: Metro body does its bit to ease city’s monsoon suffering
Mumbai: Two drown in well at Nalasopara
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > 17 prisoners escape from jail in Pakistans Balochistan province during Eid ul Adha prayers

17 prisoners escape from jail in Pakistan's Balochistan province during Eid-ul-Adha prayers

Updated on: 30 June,2023 03:05 PM IST  |  Karachi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A total of seventeen prisoners have escaped from Chaman jail in Pakistan's Balochistan province during the Eid ul-Adha prayers, while one inmate was killed in firing by prison guards

17 prisoners escape from jail in Pakistan's Balochistan province during Eid-ul-Adha prayers

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
17 prisoners escape from jail in Pakistan's Balochistan province during Eid-ul-Adha prayers
x
00:00

A total of seventeen prisoners have escaped from Chaman jail in Pakistan's Balochistan province during the Eid ul-Adha prayers, while one inmate was killed in firing by prison guards. The incident occurred during the Eid prayers in an open space within the jail premises.


According to Malik Shuja Kasi, the Inspector General of Prisons in Balochistan, the escape was meticulously planned and executed by the prisoners. After being let out of their barracks for prayers, they violently attacked the police guards present. This resulted in injuries to some police personnel and inmates.


During the chaos, one inmate was killed due to firing by the prison guards, while the remaining seventeen prisoners successfully escaped. It is suspected that they received assistance from individuals outside the jail to facilitate their escape.


Kasi further stated that a list of the escaped prisoners has been compiled, and it includes individuals who were incarcerated for involvement in terrorist activities. The Chaman jail is situated near the border town with Iran, leading authorities to be concerned that the prisoners may have crossed the border with the assistance of accomplices.

Also read: Sharad Pawar has bowled his last 'googly' in Maharashtra politics, says Chandrashekhar Bawankule

In a separate incident, a female suicide bomber targeted a Frontier Corps vehicle in Turbat city, Balochistan, resulting in the death of one police officer.

The authorities are actively working to locate and apprehend the escaped prisoners while also investigating the incidents surrounding their escape and the suicide bombing. (PTI)

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
pakistan balochistan news world news mid-day online correspondent

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK