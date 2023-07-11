The body of of 17-year-old 'mahant' of a temple was found hanging near the temple campus on the Bharthana-Usrahar road here on Tuesday

Representational picture

Listen to this article 17-year-old temple priest found hanging in UP's Etawah x 00:00

The body of of 17-year-old 'mahant' of a temple was found hanging near the temple campus on the Bharthana-Usrahar road here on Tuesday, police said.

'Bal mahant' Puranmal Das was found hanging from a tree near the temple premises in the morning, Bharthana Station House Officer (SHO) Bhupendra Singh Rathi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahant Puranmal's parents had died at a young age and seeing his interest and involvement in the spirituality he was made the mahant of the temple.

He was taking care of the temple, worshipping, reciting aarti and performing rituals. Last month, Katha Bhagwat was also organized under his supervision, the SHO said.

Also read: Saddened by loss of lives due to heavy rain, landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, other states: Rahul

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and the case is being investigated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.