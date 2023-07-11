Breaking News
17-year-old temple priest found hanging in UP's Etawah

Updated on: 11 July,2023 07:29 PM IST  |  Etawah (UP)
PTI

The body of of 17-year-old 'mahant' of a temple was found hanging near the temple campus on the Bharthana-Usrahar road here on Tuesday

The body of of 17-year-old 'mahant' of a temple was found hanging near the temple campus on the Bharthana-Usrahar road here on Tuesday, police said.


'Bal mahant' Puranmal Das was found hanging from a tree near the temple premises in the morning, Bharthana Station House Officer (SHO) Bhupendra Singh Rathi said.


Mahant Puranmal's parents had died at a young age and seeing his interest and involvement in the spirituality he was made the mahant of the temple.


He was taking care of the temple, worshipping, reciting aarti and performing rituals. Last month, Katha Bhagwat was also organized under his supervision, the SHO said.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and the case is being investigated.

Do you wear your contact lenses while sleeping?
India news news india national news uttar pradesh

