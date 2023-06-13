19 injured in bus accident in Himachal's Kinnaur

The incident took place near Bada Kamba in the Nichar area. The bus was carrying 24 passengers, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre

Nineteen people sustained minor injuries when their bus hit a rock in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident took place near Bada Kamba in the Nichar area. The bus was carrying 24 passengers, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

The injured were shifted to the primary health centre in Bhaba Nagar for treatment. An investigation has been launched into the incident, police said.

Further details are awaited.

On the first two days of this month, 96 people were injured in separate bus accidents in Shimla and Mandi districts.

