Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > 19 injured in bus accident in Himachals Kinnaur

19 injured in bus accident in Himachal's Kinnaur

Updated on: 13 June,2023 01:03 PM IST  |  Shimla
PTI |

Top

The incident took place near Bada Kamba in the Nichar area. The bus was carrying 24 passengers, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre

19 injured in bus accident in Himachal's Kinnaur

Representative image

Listen to this article
19 injured in bus accident in Himachal's Kinnaur
x
00:00

Nineteen people sustained minor injuries when their bus hit a rock in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Tuesday morning, officials said.


The incident took place near Bada Kamba in the Nichar area. The bus was carrying 24 passengers, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.


The injured were shifted to the primary health centre in Bhaba Nagar for treatment. An investigation has been launched into the incident, police said.


Further details are awaited.

On the first two days of this month, 96 people were injured in separate bus accidents in Shimla and Mandi districts.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you love wearing tank tops?
india national news India news himachal pradesh shimla mandi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK