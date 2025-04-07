Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > 19 year old allegedly gang raped in Varanasi six arrested

19-year-old allegedly gang-raped in Varanasi, six arrested

Updated on: 07 April,2025 12:44 PM IST  |  Uttar Pradesh
PTI |

Top

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by a group of seven men in Varanasi’s Lalpur Pandeypur area. Police have arrested six of the accused, and investigations are ongoing. The survivor claims she was taken to several hotels and hookah bars over six days

19-year-old allegedly gang-raped in Varanasi, six arrested

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
19-year-old allegedly gang-raped in Varanasi, six arrested
x
00:00

A teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped in Lalpur Pandeypur area here, with police arresting six of the seven accused in the case.


Additional Commissioner of Police, Cantonment, Vidush Saxena said the survivor had gone somewhere with some youths on March 29.


The 19-year-old survivor's family filed a missing report on April 4 when she did not return home. When the police recovered her, she did not mention about the rape, he said.
However, the survivor's family on April 6 lodged a report about the gang-rape.



The survivor told police that between March 29 and April 4 the accused allegedly took her to many hotels and hookah bars and raped her, the officer said. 
 
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Uttar Pradesh varanasi Crime News national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK