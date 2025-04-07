A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by a group of seven men in Varanasi’s Lalpur Pandeypur area. Police have arrested six of the accused, and investigations are ongoing. The survivor claims she was taken to several hotels and hookah bars over six days

Representational Pic

Listen to this article 19-year-old allegedly gang-raped in Varanasi, six arrested x 00:00

A teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped in Lalpur Pandeypur area here, with police arresting six of the seven accused in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT



Additional Commissioner of Police, Cantonment, Vidush Saxena said the Additional Commissioner of Police, Cantonment, Vidush Saxena said the survivor had gone somewhere with some youths on March 29.



The 19-year-old survivor's family filed a missing report on April 4 when she did not return home. When the police recovered her, she did not mention about the rape, he said.

However, the survivor's family on April 6 lodged a report about the gang-rape.



The survivor told police that between March 29 and April 4 the accused allegedly took her to many hotels and The survivor told police that between March 29 and April 4 the accused allegedly took her to many hotels and hookah bars and raped her, the officer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever