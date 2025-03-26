Addressing concerns about rise in tobacco, drug consumption, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says repeat offenders will face arrest

Devendra Fadnavis

Listen to this article Govt to clamp down on hookah bar operators, vape vendors, cops who don’t report them x 00:00

To curb the rising menace of tobacco and drug consumption, the state government plans to suspend police officers and arrest those running hookah parlours and selling banned vapes/e-cigarettes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday stated in the Legislative Assembly that the consumption of hookah has become a style statement and reiterated that the police and those indulging in this business would both face strict action. Not just hookah parlours, the police, too, will have to face the heat if any establishment is found providing hookahs to customers. “If police take action it’s fine. But, if anyone other than police personnel brings to our notice that hookah parlours are functioning in particular areas, the officers concerned will be suspended,” Fadnavis warned.

During question hour, Congress legislators Vishwajeet Kadam and Nana Patole as well as Sanjay Kelkar from the BJP had raised a query about the rise of hookah parlours across the state and the increase in e-cigarette consumption.

Kadam demanded stern action against those operating and even supplying the materials required for such businesses while Patole alleged that the police department was turning a blind eye towards these activities. “What action would be initiated against the police department,” the Congress leader asked. Fadnavis said, “Hookah parlour operators are fined, but there is no provision for arrest. But, now, if anyone is found repeating the offence, he or she will face arrest.”

Anti-narcotics clubs

The government is mulling setting up anti-narcotics clubs at schools and colleges to curb the sale and consumption of drugs around educational institutes. “Apart from students, the local police will be linked with these clubs. The information gathered from students will help to find those selling drugs, places where these are available and students who consume them. Informants’ names will be kept anonymous. These clubs could become a good hub for police to gather information that can be used to act against erring people,” Fadnavis said.



