Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Govt to clamp down on hookah bar operators vape vendors cops who dont report them

Govt to clamp down on hookah bar operators, vape vendors, cops who don’t report them

Updated on: 26 March,2025 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Top

Addressing concerns about rise in tobacco, drug consumption, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says repeat offenders will face arrest

Govt to clamp down on hookah bar operators, vape vendors, cops who don’t report them

Devendra Fadnavis

Listen to this article
Govt to clamp down on hookah bar operators, vape vendors, cops who don’t report them
x
00:00

To curb the rising menace of tobacco and drug consumption, the state government plans to suspend police officers and arrest those running hookah parlours and selling banned vapes/e-cigarettes.


Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday stated in the Legislative Assembly that the consumption of hookah has become a style statement and reiterated that the police and those indulging in this business would both face strict action. Not just hookah parlours, the police, too, will have to face the heat if any establishment is found providing hookahs to customers. “If police take action it’s fine. But, if anyone other than police personnel brings to our notice that hookah parlours are functioning in particular areas, the officers concerned will be suspended,” Fadnavis warned.


During question hour, Congress legislators Vishwajeet Kadam and Nana Patole as well as Sanjay Kelkar from the BJP had raised a query about the rise of hookah parlours across the state and the increase in e-cigarette consumption.


Kadam demanded stern action against those operating and even supplying the materials required for such businesses while Patole alleged that the police department was turning a blind eye towards these activities. “What action would be initiated against the police department,” the Congress leader asked. Fadnavis said, “Hookah parlour operators are fined, but there is no provision for arrest. But, now, if anyone is found repeating the offence, he or she will face arrest.”

Anti-narcotics clubs

The government is mulling setting up anti-narcotics clubs at schools and colleges to curb the sale and consumption of drugs around educational institutes. “Apart from students, the local police will be linked with these clubs. The information gathered from students will help to find those selling drugs, places where these are available and students who consume them. Informants’ names will be kept anonymous. These clubs could become a good hub for police to gather information that can be used to act against erring people,” Fadnavis said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police devendra fadnavis bharatiya janata party mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK