CM Devendra Fadnavis, while speaking in the legislative assembly during the Question Hour on Tueday, said, “Consumption of hookah has a become a style statement. In many places, tobacco is used. At some places, other drug substances are also used. A drive against such establishment is going on. But, it will be intensified further."

CM Devendra Fadnavis speaks in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during the Question Hour. Pic/X

The Maharashtra Government has intensified its drive against e-cigarettes and hookah. It has been decided to suspend police officers if hookah parlours are found functioning in their respective areas without their knowledge. Apart from this, repeat offenders in hookah parlours cases will also face arrests, which was not the case earlier.

Fadnavis was replying to Congress legislators Vishwajeet Kadam and Nana Patole and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Sanjay Kelkar, who had raised query on the rising hookah parlours across the state and increase in e-cigarette consumption.

While Kadam demanded that action is needed across the state, Patole accused the police department of allowing hookah parlours to function. “Those responsible to take action are themselves allowing hookah parlours to function. Will the government take any action on police officers?” Patole questioned.

In his reply, Fadnavis, who heads home department, assured the members that the government's intentions are very clear when it comes to action against drugs or hookah parlours.

“If the functioning of the hookah parlours is brought to notice by anyone other than the police officers, then the personnel from the area concerned will be suspended,” the CM warned.