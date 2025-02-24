Mumbai: 14-year-old abuse survivor denied help, sent back home

Desperate and terrified, she sought refuge at a friend's home, sobbing uncontrollably and pleading not to be sent back; despite approaching the police twice for help, she was turned away both times

On February 18, 2025, a 14-year-old girl contacted Majlis, a forum for women's rights discourse and legal initiatives, to disclose the severe physical abuse she had been enduring at the hands of her mother, stepfather, and brother. Her body bore deep cuts and burn marks, stark evidence of the torment she had suffered. Desperate and terrified, she sought refuge at a friend's home, sobbing uncontrollably and pleading not to be sent back. Despite approaching the police twice for help, she was turned away both times.

"We contacted Childline 1098 (a 24-hour emergency service for children in need of care and protection). We also informed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Mumbai, but they both refused to help. The CWC dismissed the case, labelling it a “family matter” and advised us to settle the matter with the family. We requested that the child be admitted to a shelter but CWC refused saying it cannot be done without police intervention and kept shouting about following procedure. CWC insisted that the child should stay at her friend’s house, even though we communicated that this posed a danger not only to the child but also to the family offering her refuge. We then reached out to the District Women and Child Officer and hoped that with directions from a superior authority, they would take the child to a shelter but no one turned up," claims Majlis, a forum for women's rights discourse and legal initiatives.

Around midnight the police, accompanied by the girl’s brother, arrived at her friend’s house and forcibly took her to the police station. Despite the friend’s mother’s plea to not return the child to her abusive family, they ignored the request and sent her back to the very environment where she had been harmed.

"This harrowing incident highlights a grim reality. Even with numerous agencies in place to protect vulnerable children, we have failed this girl. It’s no surprise that so many children go missing in Maharashtra —this is the painful consequence of failing to address abuse within families. By forcibly sending children back to their abusers, we are putting them in even more perilous situations. The recent trend of District Collectors insisting on restoring children to their families, even when those families are the perpetrators of abuse, is deeply troubling," said Adv Audrey Dmello, Director Majlis, confirming the incident.

"What future are we providing our children if we continue down this path? The systems designed to protect children must be held accountable.," said Adv Audrey.

Majlis’ team of women lawyers, and social workers provide legal and social support to women and children facing sexual and domestic violence. For legal advice call 07506732641 Mon-Fri 11 am to 7 pm.

Note- The victim's personal details and name are withheld to protect her identity.