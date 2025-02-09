According to police sources, the incident occurred on Saturday night in the Rathodi area of Malvani. The police have arrested the woman along with her husband's friend, with whom she was allegedly having an affair

The victim, Rajesh Chauhan.

A woman, along with her lover, allegedly murdered her husband in their home in Mumbai by slitting his throat in front of their two children. The duo then carried the body on a bike for about 500 metres and dumped it in a deserted area. Later, the woman and her lover went to the police station with a photo of her husband, identified as Rajesh Chauhan, to file a missing person report.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Saturday night in the Rathodi area of Malvani. The 30-year-old victim — a daily wage labourer — was residing in a rented 10X10 feet house on Marve Road in Malad (West), along with his wife, two children — a 10-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son — and a friend from his native village.

The incident came to light when the victim's wife Pooja and the husband’s friend Imran Mansoori approached Malvani Police late on Saturday night and reported to the on-duty officer that Chauhan was missing. She also shared a photo of her husband with the officer.

The police took note of the details and launched an investigation. While reviewing CCTV footage from the locality, they spotted the complainant — the victim's wife — riding triple seat on a bike along with her husband and his friend. The husband was seen sitting between the two, which raised suspicion, prompting the police to interrogate the duo.

At first, they tried to mislead the police by giving false statements, but following intense questioning, they confessed to the murder. The woman admitted that she killed her husband with the help of her lover, who was the deceased’s friend from his native village, the police said.

Case background

According to the information received, the victim and the accused man were residents of Faizabad district in Uttar Pradesh. Three months ago, Mansoori arrived in Mumbai. As he had no place to stay, Chauhan offered him shelter, provided him with food, and helped him find work. While staying in the house, a love affair developed between the victim's wife and his friend, the police said. Over time, the wife grew distant from the victim and did not want him to interfere in her relationship with her lover.

On Saturday night, the woman and her lover allegedly conspired to kill him. They first made the victim consume a large amount of alcohol and then slit his throat with a knife in front of their children, the police said.

Police sources further revealed that after the murder, blood was scattered all over the house, which the accused cleaned up using sheets and other clothes. The duo also had bloodstains on their bodies, so they changed their clothes, cleaned the house again, and then carried the body on a bike about 500 metres away to a deserted area, where they dumped it. Later, they went to the police station and lodged a missing person report to avoid suspicion.

“Although the accused tried hard not to leave any traces after the murder, we found bloodstains inside the house and also recovered the murder weapon (knife), the clothes used to clean the blood, and the bloodstained clothes worn by both the accused at the time of the murder,” said an officer from Malvani Police Station.

“We tried to question the children, but both were terrified and trembling as they had witnessed murder. The accused woman may have threatened them into silence,” the officer added.

Senior Police Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of Malvani Police Station said the duo had been booked and arrested under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Sunday evening. They will be produced in court on Monday.