The campaign was launched on Friday

The Malwani Police in Mumbai in collaboration with Schools, students, teachers, and doctors, organised an anti-drug awareness rally on Friday, the police said.

To make Malwani drug-free and raise awareness about the dangers of drug use, the Malwani Police organized a rally today in collaboration with local school students, teachers, and doctors.

According to police sources, the rally commenced at 10:00 a.m. from the Malwani Police Station and proceeded through Gate No. 5 of the Old Collector Compound, New Collector Compound, Gate No. 6, and finally reached MHB Colony Gate No. 8.

The rally was led by Zone XI DCP Anand Bhoite, Senior Police Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar, Police Inspector Shrikant Ingavale, 6 police sub- Inspectors and 35 police personnel including, 10 women officers from the Malwani Police. They were accompanied by school teachers and doctors from KEM Hospital specializing in de-addiction efforts. These officials provided students with detailed guidance on the harmful effects of drug use and methods to stay away from addiction.

More than 650 students from various schools in Malwani, along with 25 teachers and 15 doctors, participated in the rally. During the event, all students took an oath to refrain from drug use, according to DCP Anand Bhoite.

"We aim to make society drug-free," said DCP Bhoite. "Strict and appropriate legal actions will be taken against individuals involved in drug-selling rackets," he added.