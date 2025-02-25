The prosecution, Jaswant's wife, and the complainant had demanded that Kumar to be given death penalty

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted life imprisonment to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a murder case linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, PTI reported.

As per PTI, Special judge Kaveri Baweja pronounced the judgement for the alleged murder of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.

The prosecution, Jaswant's wife, and the complainant had demanded that Kumar to be given death penalty.

The offence of murder carried a maximum punishment of death penalty, while the minimum sentence was life imprisonment, PTI reported.

On February 12, the court found Kumar guilty of the crime and sought a report from Tihar Central Jail regarding his psychological and psychiatric assessment in light of a Supreme Court order asking for such a report in cases attracting capital punishment, PTI reported.

Kumar is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.

A special investigative team took over the probe considerably later, even though the Punjabi Bagh Police Station had initially registered the case.

The prosecution claimed that in retaliation for the murder of former PM Indira Gandhi, a sizable crowd equipped with lethal weapons engaged in widespread looting, burning, and property destruction against Sikhs, PTI reported.

According to the prosecution, the mob assaulted the complainant's (Jaswant's wife) home, killing the men in addition to stealing items and setting their home on fire.

