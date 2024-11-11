Breaking News
200 Pakistan-based drones seized along Punjab border: BSF

Updated on: 11 November,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi
With the recovery of four more drones in the last 24 hours, over 200 Pakistan-based rouge drones have been seized along this border

107 drones were seized by BSF in 2023. Pic/X@BSF_Punjab

Drone seizures along the IB in Punjab have doubled to 200 as Pakistani syndicates continue to push narcotics and weapons to “destabilise” India by inducing drug addiction in the youth and “disintegrating” social harmony, the BSF said.


With the recovery of four more drones in the last 24 hours, over 200 Pakistan-based rouge drones have been seized along this border.


The BSF said the almost doubled drone seizure this year is a “significant landmark” and “remarkable milestone” that “reflects the force’s enhanced anti-drone strategies and the deployment of advanced technical countermeasures along the border.” 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

