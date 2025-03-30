Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, who heard Hussain's bail plea, said that he had been in jail for more than four years while the maximum sentence for offence under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was seven years

Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain. File pic

A court in New Delhi on Saturday granted bail to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Hussain, however, will continue to remain in jail as he in an accused in the case regarding the alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, who heard Hussain's bail plea, said that he had been in jail for more than four years while the maximum sentence for offence under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was seven years.

The plea said that the former AAP councillor had undergone more than half of the sentence.

"The court concludes that as the applicant (Hussain) had undergone more than half of the period of imprisonment as provided for the offence allegedly committed by him, he is entitled for bail. Accordingly the applicant is granted bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties in the like amount," the court said.

Delhi Police had registered three FIRs against Hussain and others under various IPC sections in connection with the communal riots.

Based on the scheduled offences, the Enforcement Directorate registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Hussain on March 9, 2020.

