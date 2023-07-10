2020 Delhi riots: Six charged for burning man alive

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 July,2023 07:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
As only a piece of his skull and some pelvic bones remained, the deceased’s identity was ascertained by matching the DNA samples of his father, the prosecution said

A court here has framed charges against six people for allegedly brutally assaulting a man and burning him alive during the 2020 North East Delhi riots.


Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case against Aman, Vikram, Rahul Sharma, Ravi Sharma, Dinesh Sharma and Ranjeet Rana, accused of being a part of a riotous mob that burnt Shahbaz alive on February 25, 2020.


As only a piece of his skull and some pelvic bones remained, the deceased’s identity was ascertained by matching the DNA samples of his father, the prosecution said.


“I find that all accused persons are liable to be charged for offences punishable under IPC Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy ) read with sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 395 (dacoity),” the judge said in an order passed on Saturday.

