Maharashtra, with about 2.77 lakh PVTG members from the Katkari, Kolam, and Maria Gond tribes

2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election dates announced: All eligible voters from 'Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups' enrolled, says EC

All eligible voters from 'Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs)' in Maharashtra and Jharkhand have been enrolled ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, the Election Commission (EC) said.

Maharashtra, with about 2.77 lakh PVTG members from the Katkari, Kolam, and Maria Gond tribes, and Jharkhand, home to 1.78 lakh PVTG individuals across eight groups, including Asur, Birhor, and Korwa, will see full voter representation for the first time, news agency PTI reported.

The Assembly elections will be held in a single phase in Maharashtra on November 20, while Jharkhand will vote in two phases on November 13 and 20. Counting of votes for both the states is scheduled for November 23.

