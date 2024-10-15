Breaking News
Govt's toll exemption an election 'gimmick', don't take it seriously: Patole
Baba Siddique murder: Pravin Lonkar sent in police custody till Oct 21
Mumbai Customs seize 5 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Mumbai: 28-year-old motorist killed in road rage in Malad; 9 held
Chiropractor held in Dahisar for indecency during woman's treatment
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election dates announced All eligible voters from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups enrolled says EC

2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election dates announced: All eligible voters from 'Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups' enrolled, says EC

Updated on: 15 October,2024 07:59 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Maharashtra, with about 2.77 lakh PVTG members from the Katkari, Kolam, and Maria Gond tribes

2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election dates announced: All eligible voters from 'Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups' enrolled, says EC

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election dates announced: All eligible voters from 'Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups' enrolled, says EC
x
00:00

All eligible voters from 'Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs)' in Maharashtra and Jharkhand have been enrolled ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, the Election Commission (EC) said.


Maharashtra, with about 2.77 lakh PVTG members from the Katkari, Kolam, and Maria Gond tribes, and Jharkhand, home to 1.78 lakh PVTG individuals across eight groups, including Asur, Birhor, and Korwa, will see full voter representation for the first time, news agency PTI reported.


The Assembly elections will be held in a single phase in Maharashtra on November 20, while Jharkhand will vote in two phases on November 13 and 20. Counting of votes for both the states is scheduled for November 23.  


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra jharkhand Maharashtra Assembly Polls Jharkhand assembly elections Election Commission

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK